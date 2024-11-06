Clearsign Technologies Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call
Hosting Call at 5pm ET on Wednesday, November 20th
TULSA, Okla., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR ) ("ClearSign" or the "Company
an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that support decarbonization , improve operational and energy efficiency, enable the use of hydrogen as a fuel and enhance safety while dramatically reducing emissions, announces on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, the Company will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET. The Company will file its quarterly report on form 10-Q with the SEC in the coming days and will issue a summary of its financial and operating results for the third quarter ending on September 30, 2024, in a press release on the day of the call.
Investors interested in participating on the live full year call can dial 1-800-836-8184 within the U.S. or 1-646-357-8785 from abroad. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast at
or on the investor relations section of the Company's website at
.
The Company will host a
Q&A session during the call and investors wishing to submit a question ahead of time can do so by emailing questions to [email protected] .
The webcast will be archived on the Company's investor relations website for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback of the conference call will be available by calling 1-888-660-6345 within the U.S. or 1-646-517-4150 from abroad. The conference ID is 65937. The telephonic playback will be available for 7 days after the conference call.
About ClearSign Technologies Corporation
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of
decarbonization and improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including
operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, the use of hydrogen as a fuel and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign CoreTM and ClearSign EyeTM
and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit
.
