Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Accessory For Golfers (CHK-1107)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new accessory for golfers that would combine a ball marker, divot repair tool, and a holder for tees," said an inventor, from Champaign, Ill., "so I invented THE GREEN TOOL. My design ensures these tools are readily available, and it eliminates the need to rummage through the pockets and pouches on a golf bag."

The patent-pending invention provides multiple accessories for golfers in one convenient unit. In doing so, it offers a holder for golf tees. It also can be used as a ball marker and to repair divots. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for golfers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CHK-1107, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

