Greenspoon Marder LLP Joins World Services Group As The Exclusive Legal Member For Florida

Houston, TX, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Services Group is pleased to announce that Greenspoon Marder LLP, a national leading full-service law firm, has joined the WSG network for the jurisdiction of Florida.

With over 225 attorneys and more than 20 office locations across the United States, the firm's core practice areas include Real Estate, Litigation, and Transactional Services. The firm serves Fortune 500, middle-market public and private companies, start-ups, emerging businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs around the world.

The addition of this prominent firm exemplifies the purposeful global expansion of WSG membership. André Vautour, WSG Chair, said,“On behalf of the members of WSG, we welcome Greenspoon Marder as our exclusive member for Florida. This national leading law firm will provide WSG members with focused expertise and top-tier teams both regionally and globally for clients.”

Greenspoon Marder has been recognized by The American Lawyer's Am Law 200 as one of the top law firms in the U.S. since 2015 and is known for exceptional client service by developing a thorough understanding of each client's business needs and objectives to provide strategic, cost-effective solutions.

Deputy Managing Partner for Greenspoon Marder, Rebecca Bratter, remarked,“Joining World Services Group marks an exciting chapter as we continue expanding our global network. We look forward to supporting member firms and delivering top notch solutions for clients worldwide.”

“By becoming a member of World Services Group, we are pleased to be collaborating with like-minded professionals; we look forward to developing mutual new business opportunities with fellow WSG member firms across the globe,” said Robert Wessely, Partner and Chair of the Corporate & Business Practice Group.

In addition, the firm consistently receives top awards and rankings for its practice areas, diversity and community involvement by Chambers and Partners, Legal 500 and Benchmark Litigation, to name a few. They are active thought leaders in various industries and practice areas and regularly author blogs, alerts and articles to help keep their clients informed.

To learn more about Greenspoon Marder LLP, click here .

About World Services Group (WSG) World Services Group is the most prominent global network of independent firms that provides an exclusive setting and platform to connect its members to the most elite legal firms and their multinational clients worldwide. WSG provides cross-industry access to a select few investment banking and accounting firms creating more expansive opportunities to service clients. The network is comprised of over 120 firms worldwide. Members act in over 150 jurisdictions with over 23,000 professionals globally. For more information: .





