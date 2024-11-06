Sungage Financial Enters Into A Partnership With Baywa R.E.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sungage Financial, a leading provider of residential solar financing, has entered into a partnership with BayWa r.e. Solar Systems, a distributor of residential and commercial solar and storage equipment. This alignment will help streamline the residential solar financing and equipment procurement process for shared installers.

This mutually-beneficial partnership will enable installer partners to order equipment from BayWa r.e. with no cash upfront and allot Sungage-specific funds to pay for equipment once a project funds. With the implementation of this seamless process, installers will be able to maintain cash flow, focus on their bottom lines and grow their project pipeline.

“We are pleased to announce our partnership with BayWa r.e., which aligns with our commitment to making solar energy more accessible. This collaboration will enhance our installer partners experience, while streamlining the financing process,” said Sungage Financial CEO Michael Gilroy.

"BayWa r.e.'s split pay financing program is dedicated to helping our customers build stronger businesses, alleviating working capital constraints. We are excited to expand our program offering to now include Sungage. Through our partnership with Sungage, our customers will have access to competitive financing that translates to higher in-home conversions, resulting in more solar and storage being deployed in the U.S.,” said Ken Lima, CEO of BayWa r.e.

About Sungage Financial

Sungage Financial LLC is shaping the residential solar industry by offering reliable and flexible financing solutions at the lowest monthly payments available. Sungage enables solar installers to build strong and resilient businesses while helping families save money and live more sustainably. Headquartered in Boston, MA, with offices in Oakland, CA, and teams in Hawaii and Utah, Sungage currently operates in 44 states as well as the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit .

About BayWa r.e. Solar Systems

Leveraging more than 25 years of experience in the photovoltaic market and collaboration with installers worldwide, BayWa r.e.'s solar distribution business has earned a reputation as a trusted industry leader. The company excels in high-quality products and availability, logistics expertise, technical training, customer support, online services and partner services. Further information is available at

