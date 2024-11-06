Cobalt Introduces The New Model R31 Sterndrive Luxury Runabout At The 2024 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A full-featured bow rider, the yacht-certified R31 Sterndrive is a comfortable way to enjoy a weekend on the water with family and friends

NEODESHA, Kan., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An ideal choice for family boating, Cobalt's new Model R31 sterndrive is a 'just-right' sized day boat that also offers style, ample interior room, and a full complement of luxury features. With its 31' 5” LOA and 9' 10” beam, the R31 delivers smooth handling, impressive performance, luxury amenities and the comfort of Cobalt's legendary ride.

Standard power comes from twin Volvo 380-hp V-8 engines, with a range of other options that include twin Volvo or Mercury powerplants providing up to 430-hp each. The R31's sleek lines and contemporary design reveal a deep cockpit and greater freeboard for a more spacious interior and larger bow and cockpit areas. Standard features include dual touchscreen Garmin displays, digital switches, a Volvo joystick control for effortless maneuvering, a wealth of cupholders, a side-entry step, a below-deck head, a swim platform with flip-down step and a six-speaker audio system. Options include a variety of audio upgrades, including a Harman Kardon“Platinum Audio” package – a 14-speaker, 4,000-watt system acoustically tuned to your boat – along with a bow-and-head-accessible watersports closet, a programmable RGB LED lighting, a hydraulic swim platform upgrade, a hardtop soundbar, and a food-prep galley with a refrigerator drawer and pull-out walnut charcuterie board. Other available operational features include a Seakeeper gyroscopic stabilization system, Cobalt's patented Splash & Stow inflatables management system, up to five wireless phone chargers, hull side windows, multiple tower styles and even a rear-view camera.

“Designed to be the ideal size for a family weekend getaway, the new R31 embodies all the comfort, performance and luxury that boaters have come to expect from Cobalt,” said Jason Turner, Cobalt's president.

The new R31 Sterndrive is available soon at your nearby Cobalt World Class Dealer.

About Cobalt : Headquartered in Neodesha, KS, Cobalt Boats LLC, is a publicly owned, industry-leading manufacturer of luxury family day boats.

