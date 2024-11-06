(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Keystroke Dynamics Market

Rise in number of applications in the are expected to drive the growth of the global keystroke dynamics market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Growing at 24.7% CAGR | The Global Keystroke Dynamics Market Size Reach USD 754.9 Million by 2025 ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global keystroke dynamics market was valued at $129.76 million in 2017, and the keystroke dynamics market forecast is projected to reach $754.86 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 24.7% from 2018 to 2025.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 316 Pages) at:Increase in the number of fraudulent digital transactions worldwide and rise in demand for multi-modular biometrics drive the growth of the global keystroke dynamics market. However, issues related to performance and interoperability coupled with lack of awareness about this technology hamper the market growth. On the contrary, growing need for advanced security measures in the Internet of Things (IoT) landscape is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the near future.The global keystroke dynamics market is segmented based on component, authentication type, deployment model, application, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into software and service. Based on authentication type, it is classified into static authentication and continuous authentication. Based on deployment model, it is divided into on-premise and cloud based. The applications covered in the study includes continuous authentication, fraud detection & prevention, identity proofing, risk & compliance management, and others. By organization size, it is fragmented into large enterprises and SMBs. According to industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, government & public sector, education, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:The software segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing three-fourths of the total revenue, owing to rise in demand for multimodal biometrics alongside associated benefits such as accurate real-time detection. However, the service segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 27.6% during the forecast period, owing to aggrandized need for periodic release of security updates and provision of maintenance services for existing infrastructure.Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 30.7% through 2025, owing to ease of installation and cost-effectiveness of keystroke dynamics solutions among SMEs. However, the large enterprises segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than four-fifths of the total revenue, owing to the increasing need for securing digital transactions in large enterprises and introduction of the "bring your own device" concept.The on premise segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing nearly two-thirds of the total revenue, owing to the increasing adoption of on-premise keystroke dynamics in data intensive industry verticals such as BFSI, government and defense, which generate massive amount of critical data, which needs high level of security. However, the cloud segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 28.6% through 2025, owing to its growing adoption supported by numerous benefits, such as scalability, high cost efficiency, and enhanced flexibility in deployment.Enquiry Before Buying:The static authentication segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 25.6% during the forecast period, owing to the increase in applications of static authentication during sign-in process for authenticating legitimate users. However, continuous authentication segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing about two-thirds of the total market share, owing to the surge in end-user industry applications such as risk and compliance management and fraud detection & prevention.The BFSI segment accounted for the largest share in 2017, contributing about two-fifths of the total revenue, owing to aggrandized use of multimodal biometrics for several applications such as facial recognition, fingerprints, and keystrokes to prevent unauthorized access to sensitive data. However, the healthcare segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 31.1% during the study period, owing to rise in demand for advanced security mechanisms to prevent card-related frauds and fraudulent insurance claim frauds. The other segments analyzed in the report include retail & e-commerce, government and defense, education and others are.The risk and compliance management segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 26.6% during the forecast period, owing to the increase in demand for risk and compliance management solutions among end-user organizations to reduce cyber and data breach risks. However, the continuous authentication segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing nearly one-third of the total revenue, as the data captured through continuous keystroke dynamics enables real-time authentication and prevents data breach after the initial login process. The report also analyzes identity proofing and fraud detection & prevention segments.Buy Now & Get Upto 50% Discount on this Report (316 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: /purchase-optionsNorth America region contributed the largest share, with nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2017. This is attributed to the increased demand for security and verification on account of the surge in cyberattacks and data breaches in this region and rise in demand for multimodal biometrics in government databases, large organizations, and defense sector for safeguarding confidential data. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period, owing to rise in online transactions, growth of the e-commerce industry, and increase in expenditure by government and BFSI organizations to beef up security to safeguard data.The key players analyzed in the report include KeyTrak Inc., ID Control, Delfigo Security, Authenware Corporation, SERBAN Biometrics, TypingDNA, BehavioSec Inc., Intensity Analytics, DeepNet Security, and Daon Inc.Thanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America Europe or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. 