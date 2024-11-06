Historic Colts Neck, New Jersey 'Overbrook Farm' To Be Auctioned By Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Overbrook Farm

The sprawling 235-acre thoroughbred horse breeding and training facility in Colts Neck includes a professional-grade racetrack, barns, and multiple paddocks.

- Max Spann, Jr., PresidentCOLTS NECK, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Auction By Order of the Executor of the EstateA unique opportunity for equine enthusiasts, investors, and entrepreneurs to own a historic property integral to New Jersey's horse racing legacy, Max Spann & Auction Company is pleased to announce the upcoming auction of the Overbrook Farm located at 132 Hockhockson Road in Colts Neck, Monmouth County, New Jersey.Birthplace of Kentucky Derby contender Irish War Cry, Overbrook Farm is nestled in the heart of Colts Neck, known for its picturesque landscapes and rich equestrian culture. The property Overbrook features an operational state-of-the-art racetrack, multiple paddocks, and barns designed for optimal horse care and training. The property includes two main houses and several agricultural labor houses, providing ample accommodation and facilities for staff and trainers.The expansive farmland can also be adapted for alternative uses such as commercial farming, orchards, vineyards, and limited special events. said Max Spann Jr., President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company.“Overbrook Farm represents an extraordinary opportunity to invest in a property that is both a historical treasure and an expansive equine training facility, but also offers multiple alternative uses.”Auction Details :-For more information on the property, or to receive the Property Information Package with additional property details, due diligence documents, and online bidding instructions, please visit the auction information page.-Property previews will be held on Thursday, November 14 and Saturday, November 23 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. EST.-Bidding is scheduled to open 9 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2024, via Max Spann's online bidding platform and closes at 12 p.m. EST on December 4, 2024.About Max Spann Real Estate & Auction CompanyBased in Annandale, NJ. with offices in New York and Florida, Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company is America's premier real estate auction and advisory firm. For over 50 years, our Accelerated Auction Marketing Program has created urgency in the marketplace allowing sellers to control the terms and timing of the sale of their real estate assets. For more information, please visit

