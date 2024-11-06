Benefit Use Among Employed Women In The US Leads To Fewer Missed Workdays, According To Integrated Benefits Institute Analysis

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Barriers to benefit use include cost, time constraints, and scheduling difficulties

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- and productivity research non-profit Integrated Benefit Institute (IBI) latest analysis dives into how the utilization of women's health benefits impact workplace outcomes such as attendance, retention, and productivity. Drawing from a survey of 1,001 full-time employed women in the U.S. across various industries, IBI's analysis highlights the importance of health benefits in shaping employee satisfaction and performance.

According to IBI's survey, 89% of employed women in the US agree that employer benefits positively influence overall workplace satisfaction. Eighty-five percent say that benefits play a crucial role in attracting and retaining talent. Preventive care emerged as the most commonly used benefit, with 63% of respondents accessing it, followed by mental health support at 54%.

Employed women ages 30 to 39 had the highest rates of benefit engagement, with higher utilization in industries such as healthcare, education, and technology. Higher-income women ($100,001-$150,000) reported more frequent use of benefits than lower-income groups.

Most notably, IBI's survey found that benefit use leads to fewer missed workdays. Mental health benefits had the strongest association with reduced absenteeism, followed by reproductive health services and maternity care.

"This reveals a powerful link between mental health support and workplace attendance," said Dr. Sera-Leigh Ghouralal, lead researcher on the study. "The data shows that mental health benefits have the strongest correlation with reduced absenteeism among all benefits studied, with a correlation coefficient of -0.221."

Dr. Ghouralal explains, "in practical terms, employees who utilize mental health support services miss fewer workdays. When you combine this with our finding that 53.5% of women are actively using mental health benefits, it's clear that investing in comprehensive mental health support isn't just good for employee wellbeing-it's a strategic approach to maintaining a productive, engaged workforce."

The use of digital health solutions also correlated with reduced absenteeism (r = -0.152, p < 0.001). Participants satisfied with digital health solutions, and who report ease of access, tend to miss fewer workdays, particularly in professional services and healthcare sectors.

"Dr. Ghouralal's research has shed light on one of the most important questions that Employers have asked about benefit programs...are they making a difference. The correlation analysis shared in this report demonstrates that increased benefit usage for certain programs, results in lower rates of absenteeism", said Jim Huffman, CEO of IBI.

The majority of respondents reported that in the past 12 months they sometimes or often go to work while feeling unwell. The main reasons cited for presenteeism are financial necessity, followed by workload concerns. Most respondents reported missing an average of 1 to 2 workdays in the past 12 months, followed closely by 3 to 5 days. The main reasons cited for missing work are acute illness, followed by family or personal responsibilities, such as caregiving.

IBI's survey found that cost, time constraints, and scheduling difficulties are the top barriers to utilizing benefits. Women ages 40 to 50 reported the highest levels of difficulty across all barriers, while those aged 50 to 64 faced fewer obstacles. Middle-income women encountered the most barriers, with higher-income women primarily citing scheduling challenges.

The findings underscore the critical role women's health benefits play in promoting employee well-being and productivity. Enhanced benefit communication, accessibility, and utilization can lead to improved workplace attendance, engagement, and retention across various industries.

Employers can address barriers to benefit utilization through innovative solutions, such as flexible scheduling, cost-sharing options, and expanded telehealth services. Improve communication and education about available benefits to increase awareness and utilization.

Based on the research, it's critical for employers to prioritize mental health and reproductive health to mitigate the impact of health conditions on absenteeism and productivity. Invest in early intervention, advocacy, access to care, and support programs to help employees effectively manage their health.

