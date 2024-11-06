Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Bird Deterrence For Windows (CHK-1106)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an effective way to deter birds from flying into windows," said an inventor, from Racine,

Wis., "so I invented THE VISIBLE WINDOW FOR BIRDS. My design helps avoid being stunned and upset by sudden bird strikes, and it eliminates the need to clean up the bird or the window."

The invention provides an improved way to prevent birds from striking windows. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using unsightly window stickers. As a result, it offers a clear view for homeowners, and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to place and use so it is ideal for households and businesses.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CHK-1106, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

