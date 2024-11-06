Nordlys® Light & Brighttm Treatment Now Available At Bellezza Moderna Aesthetics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bellezza Moderna Aesthetics with the Nordlys Device

Bellezza Moderna Aesthetics is excited to announce the addition of the Nordlys®system, a state-of-the-art laser system, to their practice

- Corey MacdonaldWOLFEBORO, NH, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bellezza Moderna Aesthetics is proud to announce they now offer the revolutionary Nordlys ® system from Candela. The award-winning Nordlys® system is known globally, has been used by celebrities, and was featured in multiple media outlets, including the Today Show on NBC. Bellezza Moderna Aesthetics is now incorporating this system into its state-of-the-art practice.One of the popular treatments on the Nordlys system is the Light & BrightTM treatment. Light & Bright is an exciting treatment that both rejuvenates and resurfaces skin to improve redness, dark spots, textural irregularities, and spider veins. It uses a combination of a highly selective form of intense pulsed light (IPL) and a non-ablative fractional laser to improve redness and dark spots, resurface the skin, and stimulate the body's own natural collagen production for bright, glowing skin. The treatment is backed by clinical studies.During a Nordlys Light & Bright treatment, the device delivers energy into the deeper layers of the skin. The skin cells absorb this light and transform it into heat energy to eliminate unwanted pigment or vascularity. Light & Bright treatment for skin rejuvenation is an excellent option to renew skin and reduce signs of aging. Because a non-ablative laser is used, the downtime is low.“I am thrilled to introduce the Nordlys system to my patients in the Wolfeboro, NH area," said Suzanne Copenhaver, co-owner and licensed aesthetician at Bellezza Moderna Aesthetics.“This versatile system allows us to offer our patients more advanced, personalized treatments with outstanding results. The system offers highly targeted treatments for skin resurfacing, pigmentation changes, vascular concerns, as well as hair reduction,” she added.Corey Macdonald, co-owner and nurse anesthesiologist at Bellezza Moderna Aesthetics, added, "The Nordlys is a pretty sophisticated device. Its precision and narrow-band technology allow for more precise and comfortable treatments than other broadband light (BBL) technologies. For the patient, this means less pain and the ability to receive multiple treatment types in a single session. I am confident our patients will appreciate the proven results and enhanced comfort the Nordlys provides.”For more information on Nordlys system treatments or Bellezza Moderna Aesthetics, visit or call 603-581-4406.About Bellezza Moderna AestheticsWelcome to Bellezza Moderna Aesthetics, where "modern beauty" meets care in every treatment they offer. Founded on the belief that feeling confident in your own skin is transformative, they bring together a unique blend of expertise, passion, and personalized attention to help you achieve your skincare goals. With a foundation rooted in empathy and understanding, their team combines years of experience in healthcare with a dedication to the art and science of aesthetics. Whether you're seeking a rejuvenating facial, expertly crafted chemical peel, or precise neurotoxin injections, they're here to guide you on your journey to radiant, youthful skin. At Bellezza Moderna, it's not just about skincare; it's about cultivating confidence and empowering you to embrace your natural beauty. Welcome to a space where self-care is celebrated, and each patient is valued as a cherished partner in their beauty journey.

