Thrasio Appoints David Johnson As Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Appointment supports Thrasio's transformation into a profitable, brand-centric organization

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrasio Holdings, (the "Company" or "Thrasio"), a next-generation consumer goods company committed to offering superior products that enhance everyday life, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed David Johnson as the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Board Member.

Stephanie Fox, after nearly 7 years with the Company leading brand management, customer service, product development, and other teams, has stepped down from her role as Chief Executive Officer.

"I have been with Thrasio since day one, through hyper-growth and transformation. I am so grateful to all of the Thrashers I have had the pleasure of working with and learning from during my tenure," said Stephanie Fox.

"I am extremely proud of the work we have done this year to set the Company up with a clear strategy and a path to profitability.

I am confident that David is the right leader to take Thrasio into this next phase of growth, focused on traditional CPG brand-building."

Mr. Johnson previously served as Thrasio's Chief Transformation Officer where he strengthened the Company's financial position and operational processes to build a resilient foundation to support Thrasio's next stage of development by optimizing its cost structure, supply chain, and brand portfolio. He will leverage his deep experience in brand fundamentals and retail partnerships, informed by experience at organizations at the forefront of data-driven consumer engagement, including NielsenIQ and Procter & Gamble, to lead Thrasio as it executes its growth strategy. That strategy, which David was a key architect in developing, is focused on scaling its brands into larger, more profitable enterprises and expanding their channel exposure to include more retail partners and direct-to-consumer strategies.

"David's expertise in using data and analytics to develop and enhance retail business strategies and achieve sustainable, profitable growth, in addition to his experience building brands, including Duracell, Always, and Gillette, makes him an ideal leader to support Thrasio's evolution towards a multi-channel, brand-centric consumer goods company," said Jill Krimmel, a member of Thrasio's Board of Directors. "I believe that the foundation we have established, which includes our rationalized brand portfolio, clear strategy, and well-capitalized balance sheet, introduces an exciting next chapter, and I want to thank Stephanie for her dedication to growing the Company since day one and wish her the best in her future endeavors."

"Executing our transformation plan has reinforced the incredible potential of this company, and I believe Thrasio's emerging brands and digital-native DNA uniquely positions our team to build premier brands in a multichannel environment," commented Mr. Johnson. "I look forward to taking on the privilege and responsibility of leading the Company as we all work together to position Thrasio for long-term, sustainable growth as a house of leading brands."



About David Johnson



Mr. Johnson is a seasoned business executive and go-to-market leader with expertise in developing and implementing consumer goods, technology, and retail strategies for profitable growth. With a broad range of experience spanning brand fundamentals, consumer insights, and e-commerce and retail partnerships, David has successfully launched and re-launched retail strategies and brand growth initiatives and refreshes across world-class, billion-dollar global brands. His leadership is built on strategic vision, data-driven decisions, and a passion for making a meaningful impact.



Prior to joining Thrasio, he served as Global President of Retail at NielsenIQ. David has also held senior brand and retail positions at Quotient Technology, a digital media and promotions technology company that connects brands, retailers, and consumers through advertising and promotions, and Procter & Gamble, a multinational consumer goods company.

About Thrasio

Thrasio is a global, next-generation consumer goods company that acquires, builds, and scales premier brands. Since its founding in 2018, Thrasio has consistently evolved with a changing marketplace. The company is focused on growing leading brands that demonstrate the potential for long-term success, while also expanding its distribution strategy to reach customers through multiple digital channels, including direct-to-consumer. Leveraging a data-driven approach, Thrasio owns brands like Beckham Hotel Collection, Hate Stains, Angry Orange, and Nippies, enhancing product performance while optimizing operations in marketing, supply chain, and product development. For more information, visit .

Media Contact



[email protected]

SOURCE Thrasio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED