Reejig Soars To 'Potential Leader' Status In 2024 Fosway 9-Gridtm For Talent And People Success As Company Expands Into The U.S. Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Reejig , a global leader in workforce intelligence, is thrilled to announce its recognition as a 'Potential Leader' in the 2024 Fosway 9-GridTM for Talent and People Success. This milestone comes at a pivotal moment for Reejig, as the company

accelerates its growth into the U.S. , and

launches

its Advanced Intelligence powered by its proprietary Work OntologyTM.

Breaking through from 'Potential Challenger' in 2023 to 'Potential Leader' in 2024, Reejig is making waves across the HR landscape, offering a fresh, innovative approach to reskilling, talent mobility, and workforce optimization. Reejig's independently audited Ethical AI and proprietary Work OntologyTM are creating new possibilities for businesses to thrive in an AI-driven world. Reejig enables organizations to implement AI boldly and responsibly when it comes to reinventing their workforces, ensuring employees are reskilled, and empowered to succeed in the future of work.

The Fosway 9-GridTM is a leading industry analysis tool that evaluates HR solutions across multiple dimensions, including Performance, Potential, Market Presence, and Total Cost of Ownership. Reejig's elevation to 'Potential Leader' in 2024 highlights its unique approach to optimizing organizations, offering tailored solutions that create meaningful, lasting impact for businesses and their people.

David Perring, Chief Insights Officer at Fosway Group, commented:

"We are living in a business world obsessed with skills and skills-based organizations. Reejig's focus on optimizing organizations and powering zero wasted potential enables them to offer something a little different. With their thought-leadership and pragmatic insight, they are a worthy Potential Leader on the 2024 Fosway 9-GridTM for Talent and People Success."

Reejig's cutting-edge technology helps companies reinvent their workforces responsibly, driving impactful results as they break new ground in the U.S. market. As the demand for sustainable workforce solutions soars, Reejig is positioned to reshape the future of work by aligning people, skills, and tasks, creating unprecedented value for businesses and individuals alike.

Reejig's mission is not just to help companies adopt AI and automation for efficiency but to create a culture of opportunity and inclusion where every employee can thrive. As the demand for sustainable workforce solutions accelerates, Reejig is positioned to reshape the future of work by aligning people, skills, and tasks through its Ethical AI and Work OntologyTM, generating unprecedented value for both businesses and individuals.

Siobhan Savage, CEO of Reejig, shared her excitement:

"This is an extraordinary moment for Reejig. To be recognized as a Potential Leader on the Fosway 9-GridTM while we expand into the U.S. market is a testament to the relentless hard work and innovation of our team. Our mission of zero wasted potential resonates globally, and this recognition fuels our passion to drive meaningful change for organizations across the U.S. and beyond. We're just getting started."

As Reejig continues to grow, its unique workforce intelligence platform enables organizations to stay ahead of the curve by responsibly reskilling, redeploying, and optimizing talent. With its expansion into the U.S. including notable

new hires

and the

launch

of its Advanced Intelligence powered by its Work OntologyTM, Reejig is poised to become a key player in the future of work, offering cutting-edge solutions that not only transform workforces but also help businesses achieve their strategic goals.

For more information on Reejig's journey and the 2024 Fosway 9-GridTM for Talent and People Success, visit

Reejig's website

or

Fosway's official report .

About Reejig

Reejig is a workforce intelligence platform on a mission to create Zero Wasted Potential. By combining independently audited Ethical AI, Work OntologyTM, and predictive intelligence, Reejig empowers organizations to make bold, strategic decisions about AI adoption, workforce mobilization, and reskilling-ensuring everyone has access to meaningful work. Through the Reejig platform and integration with existing HCM systems, Reejig enables worker mobility and workforce agility, ensuring companies remain competitive and future-ready.

Press Contact:

Chris

Pham

214-714-5492

SOURCE Reejig

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED