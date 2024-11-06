Saudi Arabia Automotive Retail Market Is Poised To Reach Valuation Of US$ 74.74 Billion By 2032 | Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Saudi Arabia's automotive retail is poised for robust growth, driven by initiatives, rising consumer demand for electric vehicles, expansion of local manufacturing, and technological advancements, positioning the Kingdom as a prominent regional automotive hub. New Delhi, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saudi Arabia automotive retail market was valued at US$ 19.72 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 74.74 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 16.13% during the forecast period 2024–2032. Saudi Arabia's automotive retail market looks highly promising, with numerous opportunities arising from government initiatives and economic diversification efforts. The Kingdom's Vision 2030 program aims to reduce oil dependency, promoting growth in the automotive sector with an emphasis on local manufacturing and innovation. The government has invested over $5 billion in developing domestic automotive production facilities, including partnerships with global manufacturers like Lucid Motors and Hyundai (Source: Saudi Ministry of Investment, 2023). By 2025, Saudi Arabia aims to produce over 300,000 vehicles annually, creating more than 27,000 jobs in the industry (Source: Arab News, 2023). An expanding middle class, with disposable incomes averaging $25,000 per annum, presents a significant consumer base for new vehicle sales (Source: World Bank, 2023). Download Free Sample Copy @ Emerging trends include a strong shift toward electric and hybrid vehicles, driven by environmental concerns and government policies promoting sustainability. The Saudi Green Initiative targets a reduction of carbon emissions by over 130 million tons by 2030, with the transportation sector playing a critical role (Source: Saudi Vision 2030, 2023). Plans to install 5,000 EV charging stations nationwide by 2025 support this transition (Source: Arab News, 2023). Sales of electric vehicles have increased significantly, with over 5,000 units sold in 2023 compared to just 500 in 2020 (Source: Saudi Automobile Association, 2023). Investments exceeding $1 billion in autonomous driving research and development highlight the country's commitment to technological advancement. Emerging demand in the automotive retail market is also observed in the light commercial vehicle segment due to the rapid growth of e-commerce and logistics. The Saudi e-commerce market is valued at over $8 billion in 2023, necessitating an expansion of delivery fleets. Over 70,000 light commercial vehicles were sold in 2023 to meet this demand (Source: Gulf Business, 2023). The relaxation of car import regulations has opened the market to a wider variety of international models, enhancing consumer choice (Source: Saudi Customs Authority, 2023). The influx of tourists and pilgrims, numbering over 10 million annually, drives demand for transportation services, boosting sales in the commercial vehicle sector (Source: Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, 2023). Key Findings in Saudi Arabia Automotive Retail Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 74.74 billion CAGR 16.13% By Service Type Dealership (81.89%) By Coverage New Cars (52.09%) By End Users Individual (84.90%) Top Drivers

Government investment in infrastructure and Vision 2030 initiatives boosting automotive sector growth.

Rising consumer income levels increasing demand for personal vehicles, especially luxury SUVs. Expansion of female drivers following the lifting of the driving ban for women in 2018. Top Trends

Growing interest in electric vehicles with government support for EV adoption and manufacturing.

Digitalization of sales with online platforms and virtual showrooms enhancing customer experience. Demand surge for light commercial vehicles due to e-commerce and logistics industry expansion. Top Challenges

High import dependency with limited local automotive manufacturing increasing costs and supply risks.

Fluctuating oil prices influencing consumer spending and economic stability in the automotive market. Regulatory changes and taxation policies affecting vehicle affordability and market dynamics.

Traditional Dealerships Lead Saudi Arabia's Automotive Retail Market, Control over 81% Market Share

The dealership segment currently leads the Saudi Arabia automotive retail market, significantly outperforming online retail platforms. Traditional dealerships have established a strong presence across the country, offering a tangible and personalized buying experience that resonates deeply with Saudi consumers. With hundreds of authorized dealerships operating nationwide, accessibility is a key factor; customers can easily visit showrooms to explore a wide range of models and brands. The ability to physically inspect vehicles, take test drives, and receive immediate assistance from knowledgeable sales representatives gives dealerships a distinct advantage over online platforms.

Several key factors contribute to the superiority of dealerships in the country. Culturally, Saudi consumers in the automotive retail market place a high value on face-to-face interactions and building trust through personal relationships, which are facilitated by dealership environments. Dealerships often provide comprehensive services under one roof, including financing options, insurance facilitation, and after-sales support, streamlining the purchasing process for buyers. In 2023, many dealerships reported strong sales figures, with some selling thousands of vehicles annually. Exclusive agreements between manufacturers and dealerships ensure that the latest models and official warranties are available, enhancing consumer confidence in their purchases.

Online retail, while growing globally, faces challenges in Saudi Arabia that hinder its competitiveness against traditional dealerships. Consumers express concerns about the authenticity of online listings, the inability to assess the physical condition of vehicles, and potential risks associated with online transactions. Additionally, the complexity of logistics for vehicle delivery and registration through online channels remains a significant barrier. In contrast, dealerships have invested heavily in expanding and enhancing their facilities, with significant capital directed towards improving customer experience. These investments, coupled with the personalized services offered, reinforce the dominance of dealerships in the Saudi automotive retail market.

New Cars Lead the Way with over 52% Market Share: Understanding the Dominance of the New Car Segment in Saudi Arabia

Based on coverage, the new car segment leads the automotive retail market in Saudi Arabia. The country's robust economy and the population's increasing purchasing power have fueled a strong demand for new vehicles. In recent years, annual sales of new cars have consistently outpaced those of used cars, spare parts, and financial services. For instance, industry reports indicate that several hundred thousand new vehicles are sold each year, contributing significantly to the market's revenue. The allure of the latest technology, advanced safety features, and the prestige associated with owning a new model drives consumers towards new car purchases.

The higher revenue generated by the new car segment compared to other segments in the automotive retail market is attributed to several factors. New vehicles command higher price points, resulting in greater sales revenue. Manufacturers and dealerships frequently introduce new models tailored to the preferences of Saudi consumers, stimulating interest and demand. Attractive financing options, extended warranties, and comprehensive after-sales services make new cars more accessible and appealing. In 2023, major automotive brands launched numerous new models in Saudi Arabia, each receiving significant attention and driving sales figures upward.

The future outlook for the new car segment in Saudi Arabia remains positive. The government's Vision 2030 initiative aims to diversify the economy and invest in infrastructure, which is expected to further boost demand for new vehicles. Additionally, growing environmental awareness and interest in sustainable transportation have led to the introduction of electric and hybrid models in the market. Manufacturers are responding by planning to release new environmentally friendly vehicles, anticipating a surge in consumer interest. These developments suggest that the new car segment will continue to dominate the automotive retail market in the coming years.

Individual Buyers at the Forefront in Saudi Arabia's Automotive Retail Market, Accounts for over 84.90% Share

When it comes to end users, individual consumers are the largest purchasers of automobiles in Saudi Arabia, far exceeding fleet operators. This dominance is driven by a combination of cultural, economic, and social factors. Personal vehicle ownership is highly valued, symbolizing freedom, status, and success. The country's youthful population, with a median age of around 30 years, exhibits a strong appetite for car ownership. In recent years, the number of licensed drivers has increased substantially, with millions of individuals purchasing vehicles for personal use.

Individual buyers are the largest consumers in the automotive retail market due to rising personal incomes and increased urbanization, which necessitates reliable personal transportation. The expansion of the middle class has made car ownership more attainable. Additionally, government policies, such as the lifting of the ban on women driving in 2018, have significantly expanded the market. Since then, a substantial number of women have obtained driving licenses and purchased vehicles, contributing to the growth of individual car ownership.

Fleet operators, on the other hand, are deterred from large-scale purchases due to high capital investment requirements and operational costs associated with maintaining vehicle fleets. Economic considerations, such as fluctuating oil prices and market uncertainties, influence their purchasing decisions. Many businesses opt for leasing vehicles or utilizing ride-sharing services to reduce expenses. Furthermore, market saturation in certain commercial sectors limits the necessity for fleet expansion. Consequently, individual buyers continue to drive the market, with their dominance expected to persist as the population grows and personal incomes rise.

Request For Customization:

Top 7 Players in Saudi Arabia Automotive Retail Market Take Up over 55% Market Share

The Saudi Arabian automotive retail market is characterized by intense competition among a few key players, collectively capturing over 55% of the market share. This dominance is primarily exerted by Abdul Latif Jameel IPR Company Limited, Al Habtoor Motors, Al Futtaim Motors, SAMACO, Aljomaih Automotive, Kia Al Jabr, and Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co. Each of these companies has carved out a distinct niche, leveraging a mix of brand partnerships, customer loyalty programs, and extensive service networks to maintain and grow their market presence. The market's competitive landscape is further defined by aggressive marketing strategies, innovative financial solutions, and the adoption of digital technologies to enhance customer experience. The strategic focus on hybrid and electric vehicles is also gaining momentum, aligning with global trends towards sustainable transportation.

Leading the pack is Abdul Latif Jameel IPR Company Limited, which holds a significant 16.22% market share in the Saudi Arabia automotive retail market. As the foremost player, Abdul Latif Jameel has built its dominance through a robust distribution network, exclusive partnerships with leading automotive brands like Toyota and Lexus, and a reputation for exceptional customer service. The company's operational efficiency and strategic market positioning have been pivotal in maintaining its leadership. Additionally, Abdul Latif Jameel's investment in digital transformation and after-sales services has reinforced its market standing, providing a comprehensive ownership experience that resonates with consumers seeking reliability and innovation. Its focus on sustainability and mobility solutions underscores its commitment to future-proofing its operations in an evolving market landscape.

The dominance of Abdul Latif Jameel and its competitors highlights the automotive retail market's dynamics, where brand loyalty, service excellence, and strategic partnerships play crucial roles. While Abdul Latif Jameel leads, the competitive pressure remains high, with other players like Al Habtoor Motors and Al Futtaim Motors aggressively expanding their footprints through diversified offerings and enhanced service networks. The ongoing economic diversification within Saudi Arabia, coupled with increased consumer demand for advanced automotive technologies, continues to shape the strategies of these top contenders, ensuring a vibrant and competitive market environment.

Saudi Arabia Automotive Retail Market Key Players



Abdul Latif Jameel IPR Company Limited

Al Habtoor Motors

Al Futtaim Motors

SAMACO

Aljomaih Automotive

Kia Al jabr

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co. Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Service Type



Dealership Online Retail

By Coverage



New Car

Used Car

Service & Parts Finance & Insurance

By End User



Individual Fleet Operator

View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):

