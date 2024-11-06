The Moneyshow Masters Symposium To Be Held Dec. 5-7, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Exclusive event to feature over 30 speakers focused on post-election portfolio strategies and actionable insights for the decade ahead

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- MoneyShow , a leading producer of for affluent investors, active traders, and financial advisors, is excited to announce The MoneyShow Masters Symposium – Managing Your Portfolio: New President, New Market, set to take place at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota, located at 1000 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota, FL 34236, from Dec. 5-7, 2024.

MoneyShow conferences are renowned for providing world-class educational experiences and fostering valuable networking opportunities. These events empower attendees to make profitable connections and deepen their knowledge in investing and trading.

This three-day Symposium is tailored to help investors navigate the potential post-election economic shifts in the United States. Ahead of the new president's inauguration, the conference will offer attendees strategies to manage market uncertainties in a dynamic financial landscape. Key experts will present actionable insights across all asset classes, including equities, bonds, commodities, precious metals, and real estate, to help attendees develop customized investment playbooks that align with their individual goals and risk tolerances.

Attendees will have access to keynote presentations, workshops, panel discussions, networking events, and meet-and-greets with industry thought leaders. Featured speakers include Jim Bianco , President and Macro Strategist of Bianco Research, LLC; Carley Garner , Senior Commodity Market Strategist and Broker at DeCarley Trading; Kim Githler , Chair and CEO of MoneyShow; Alex Goodwin , Vice President of Turner Capital Investments; Alejandra Grindal , Chief Economist at Ned Davis Research; Thomas Hayes , Founder and Chairman of Great Hill Capital, LLC; and Jeffrey A. Hirsch , Editor-in-Chief of The Stock Trader's Almanac & Almanac Investor.

Notable sessions will include:

A Fireside Chat About the Markets of Today – and Tomorrow with Kim Githler , and Liz Ann Sonders , Managing Director and Chief Investment Strategist at Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.Three Profit Strategies for a New Economic and Interest Rate Cycle, featuring Stephanie Link , Chief Investment Strategist at Hightower Advisors and Liz Ann Sonders .It's Broken, So Let's Fix It: An FDIC Alumni Briefing, where William“Bill” Isaac , Chairman of Secura Isaac Group, and José Torres , Senior Economist at Interactive Brokers, will discuss economic prospects and necessary reforms.Favorite Option Strategies in the Current Market Environment, with John Carter , Founder of Simpler Trading, and Jonathan McKeever , Director of Supply and Demand Trading at Simpler Trading.

Plus, an interactive Sponsor Area will showcase cutting-edge investment opportunities and services, allowing attendees to connect with executives and representatives from alternative and traditional investment providers, fostering high-powered networking opportunities.

Mike Larson, Editor-in-Chief at MoneyShow, remarked,“With recent market volatility and the recent presidential election, investors are eager for strategies to navigate political and economic uncertainties. At this year's Sarasota conference, MoneyShow experts will help attendees refine their portfolio management approaches for optimal resilience and growth.”

MoneyShow events are supported by IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), enhancing digital reach and amplifying event visibility through a vast syndication network.

Interested parties can register for the event at the following link:

About MoneyShow

MoneyShow has a long history of creating successful investors and traders through timely investing and trading education, delivered by powerful experts who are best-selling authors, market analysts, portfolio managers, award-winning financial journalists and newsletter editors. With MoneyShow's interactive environment, our audience of over one million passionate investors and traders are offered a unique format of live, interactive exchange, which generates unparalleled experience for both the expert and the investor and trader.

With constant network expansion, we continue to create broader distribution of our expert commentary through virtual events, face-to-face forums, social media, and in-depth courses that educate and guide qualified investors and traders to outperform the market. Each session energizes, empowers, and educates everyone who participates. The opportunity for learning and profit within this highly charged atmosphere draws hundreds of thousands of enthusiasts, year after year.

