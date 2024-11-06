Indonesia Kombucha Market Analysis Report 2024: | Share, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Forecasts 2020-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Kombucha | Share, Industry, Analysis, Outlook, Trends, Forecast, Revenue, Value, Growth, Companies & Size | Market Forecast By Types, By Flavors And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Indonesia Kombucha Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2024-2030

Indonesia Kombucha Market has been growing rapidly. This surge in popularity is driven by the rising demand for natural and organic products, attributed to increasing health consciousness and the rapid expansion of e-commerce. A study by the International Food Policy Research Institute revealed that over 95% of Indonesian consumers perceive organic and pesticide-free food products as safer and healthier than conventional alternatives. This perception has fueled a notable increase in Kombucha demand, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, Indonesia's position as the largest e-commerce market in ASEAN, with $51.9 billion in revenue in 2022, has facilitated consumer access to Kombucha, further boosting its popularity among health-conscious individuals.

The Indonesian Kombucha Market is poised for significant growth during the forecast period, driven by the expanding retail sector, which is projected to reach $71.89 billion by 2031. Additionally, the growing tourism industry in Indonesia is expected to drive market expansion. In 2022, the tourism sector contributed $52 billion, or 3.9% to the country's GDP, and by 2033, this contribution is projected to rise to 5.7% of GDP.

With government programs such as the Tourism Village Program and initiatives towards green tourism, the Ministry of Tourism has set a target of 14 million foreign tourist visits in 2024. This anticipated surge in tourism is expected to elevate the demand for kombucha, driven by the influx of health-conscious visitors seeking natural and organic beverage options.

Market Segmentation by Types

Beverage products dominate the revenue share in the Indonesian kombucha industry, primarily due to their health benefits, effective marketing, and easy availability. Furthermore, over 95% of Indonesian consumers perceive organic and pesticide-free food products as 'safer' and 'healthier' than conventional alternatives, indicating a strong market perception for health-oriented beverages like kombucha.

Market Segmentation by Beverage Flavours

By Flavours, fruit-flavoured kombucha holds a significant market share and is generally more popular in the Indonesian market due to its appealing taste and high demand. Additionally, it is perceived as a refreshing, lightly sweet beverage that complements Indonesia's tropical climate, thereby making it a preferred choice in the market.

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channels

Offline distribution channels currently hold the largest revenue share in the market, as they offer a wide variety of kombucha brands and Flavours to meet diverse consumer preferences. Additionally, the growth of e-commerce, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic, has led to substantial growth in online channels, which are projected to experience the highest growth in the future.

Key Attractiveness of the Report



10 Years Market Numbers.

Historical Data Starting from 2020 to 2023.

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Data until 2030.

Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market. Major Upcoming Developments and Projects.

Key Highlights of the Report



Indonesia Kombucha Market Overview

Indonesia Kombucha Market Outlook

Indonesia Kombucha Market Forecast

Indonesia Kombucha Market Porter's Five forces Analysis

Indonesia Kombucha Market Industry Life Cycle Analysis

Historical Data and Forecast of Indonesia Kombucha Market Revenues and Volume, for the Period 2020-2030F

Market Drivers and Restraints

Historical Data and Forecast of Indonesia Kombucha Market Revenues, By Types, for the Period 2020-2030F

Historical Data and Forecast of Indonesia Kombucha Market Revenues, By Flavours, for the Period 2020-2030F

Historical Data and Forecast of Indonesia Kombucha Market Revenues, By Distribution Channel, for the Period 2020-2030F

Key Performance Indicators

Market Opportunity Assessment

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles Key Strategic Recommendations

Companies Featured



Heal Probiotics

Remedy Drinks

GT's Living Foods

Kombuchi Brewing

Fresh INC.

Nature Republic

Teazen Inc.

Rudy's Brewing Co. Bali Bucha

Market Scope and Segmentation

By Types



Beverages Products Non-Beverages Products

By Beverage Flavour



Fruits

Herbs & Spices

Vegetable Flowers

By Distribution Channel



Offline Online

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900