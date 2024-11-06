(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ukraine Self-Propelled Earth Moving & Road Making Equipment | Segmentation, Growth, Companies, Revenue, Trends, Share, Outlook, Forecast, Industry, Analysis, Value & Size | Market Forecast By Product Type And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

During 2024-2030, the Ukraine Self-Propelled Earth Moving & Road Making Equipment market is forecast to experience substantial growth, with revenues and volume projected to increase at a CAGR of 44.4% and 43.8%, respectively.

Ukraine Self-Propelled Earth Moving & Road Making Equipment Market is expected to grow during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the suspension of numerous construction activities across Ukraine. Despite this downturn, in 2021, the Ukraine Self-Propelled Earth Moving & Road Making Equipment Market Growth is driven by a 3.4% expansion in the infrastructure sector attributed to government initiatives.

However, the devastating Russia-Ukraine war inflicted a massive toll on Ukraine's infrastructure, with direct damages reaching a staggering $151.2 billion by September 2023. This included the destruction of 25,000 km of roads, 344 bridges, 167,200 housing units, and 18 airports. Regions such as Donetsk (26%), Kherson (15%), Luhansk (15%), and Zaporizhzhia (14%) were particularly hard-hit, profoundly impacting construction and infrastructure activities between 2022 and 2023.

Ukraine Self-Propelled Earth Moving & Road Making Equipment Market

This anticipated expansion is primarily driven by reconstruction efforts within the infrastructure sector. This trend is exemplified by the government's "The National Recovery Plan 2022-2032" initiative, which has earmarked an estimated funding of $750 billion. Consequently, extensive reconstruction projects are being initiated in the affected regions, leading to a surge in demand for machinery such as bulldozers, excavators, road rollers, motor graders, and pavers. This equipment is vital for the rebuilding of crucial infrastructure elements including roads, railways, hospitals, schools, and housing units.

The Ukraine Self-Propelled Earth Moving & Road Making Equipment Industry witnessed growth in 2021, driven by a 3.4% expansion in the infrastructure sector due to government measures. However, the Russia-Ukraine war resulted in a staggering $151.2 billion in direct damage to Ukraine's infrastructure by September 2023, including the destruction of 25,000 km of roads, 344 bridges, 167,200 housing units, and 18 airports.

Market Segmentation by Types

The self-propelled road making equipment category has been growing at massive rate owing to the increasing number of infrastructure projects, including the construction, and upgrading of roads, bridges, and highways across the country. The government's commitment to modernizing Ukraine's transportation network and improving connectivity between regions has significantly boosted demand for advanced and efficient road making machinery.

Ukraine Self-Propelled Earth Moving & Road Making Equipment Market Overview

Ukraine Self-Propelled Earth Moving & Road Making Equipment Market Outlook

Ukraine Self-Propelled Earth Moving & Road Making Equipment Market Forecast

