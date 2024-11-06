(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Surge in the development of safety features, and supportive initiatives drive growth of the self-driving electric vehicle market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Research published a report, titled, "Registering CAGR of 36.3% | The Global Self-Driving Electric Vehicle Market Size Reach USD 5 Trillion by 2031 ".The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global self-driving electric vehicle market size was valued at $0.23 trillion in 2021 and is projected to reach $5 trillion in 2031, registering a CAGR of 36.3%.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 417 Pages) at: :Drivers, Restraints, and OpportunitiesRise in demand for low-emission and safe transportation, surge in the development of safety features, and supportive government initiatives drive the growth of the global self-driving electric vehicle market. However, high manufacturing and maintenance costs and privacy & security issues restrict the growth of the market. On the other hand, technological advancement & research, and the growing use of self-driving electric vehicles for ride-hailing and delivery services will present new growth opportunities for the global self-driving electric vehicle market in the coming years.The self-driving electric vehicle market is segmented on the basis of the level of automation, vehicle type, type, and region. By level of automation, it is bifurcated into Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3. By vehicle type, it is fragmented into passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. By type, the market is classified into battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:The battery electric vehicles segment to rule the roost during forecast periodBased on type, the battery electric vehicles segment contributed the largest share of more than half of the global self-driving electric vehicle market and is expected to maintain its leadership in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the surge in the deployment of AI and assistive technologies such as radar and computer vision in battery electric vehicles. However, the fuel cell electric vehicles segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 38.3% during the forecast period, owing to the rapid shift towards environmentally friendly vehicles from traditional vehicles to control emissions.The passenger cars segment to achieve the highest revenue during the forecast periodBy vehicle type, the passenger cars segment grabbed the highest share of more than 90% of the overall self-driving electric vehicles market size in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance in 2031. This is because of the rise in the development of autonomous and high performing self-driving electric passenger vehicles. Moreover, the commercial vehicles segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 40.9% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of the segment is driven by government initiatives in various countries across the globe to adopt zero-emission technology for heavy-duty commercial vehicles.The level 2 segment to grab lion's share during the forecast periodBased on the level of automation, the level 2 segment contributed to the largest share of around 90% of the global self-driving electric vehicle market and is expected to maintain its leadership in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to an increase in demand for safety features and semi-autonomous driving technology in vehicles. On the other hand, the level 3 segment is projected to witness a fastest CAGR of 39.5% from 2022 to 2031. The growth is attributed to the rise in government approval to test level 3 autonomous technology in some countries.Inquire Before Buying :Asia Pacific to achieve the largest revenue by 2031Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global self-driving ev market and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast timeframe. The market in the region is driven by supportive regulatory frameworks, government funding, and investments in autonomous technologies. However, the market in North America is projected to witness a fastest CAGR of 38.8% from 2022 to 2031. The market is driven by an increase in the launch of a new range of self-driving electric vehicles on roads to offer safe transportation.Leading Market Players :Some leading companies profiled in the self-driving electric vehicle market report comprise Tesla, BMW AG, Volkswagen AG, Ford Motor Company, Volvo Group, Daimler AG, General Motors, Toyota Motor Corporation, Honda Motor Co. Ltd, and Hyundai Motor Company.Buy Now & Get Upto 50% Discount on this Report (417 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:1. Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market :2. Reusable Launch Vehicle Market :3. Air Powered Vehicle Market :About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. 