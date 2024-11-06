Titan America Acquires D.M. Conner Sand & Gravel Company, Strengthening Aggregates And Critical Minerals Position In The Mid-Atlantic

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 6, 2024 -- Titan America (the "Company"), a leading heavy building

materials producer in the Eastern United States], today announced it has acquired D.M. Conner Sand & Gravel Company ("D.M. Conner"), which operates an aggregates quarry located in Stuarts Draft, Virginia. The further advances the Company's mission to lead in providing high-quality materials.

"The addition of these sand, gravel and critical minerals strengthens our growing aggregates position and the strategic location of these assets reinforces our ability to deliver exceptional products and services to our customers in the Mid-Atlantic region," said Kevin Baird, President of Titan America's Mid Atlantic business. "As we integrate D.M. Conner into our operations, we are fully committed to ensuring a smooth transition while upholding the highest standards of service and operational excellence across all aspects of the business. We are pleased to welcome the D.M. Conner team to Titan America."

"This strategic acquisition aligns with our vision for sustainable growth and innovation," said Bill Zarkalis, CEO of Titan America. "The quarry's aggregates reserves strengthen our market position, while its substantial clay deposits represent a critical raw material source for our innovative cement solutions, including a first-of-its-kind calcined clay production line at our Roanoke, Virginia plant. By securing these strategic mineral reserves, we've enhanced our raw materials self-sufficiency and guaranteed long-term sourcing of key inputs for our fully integrated operations. We look forward to swiftly integrate this valuable addition to our portfolio."

About Titan America, LLC

Titan America LLC and its family of companies are leading heavy building

materials producers in the Eastern United States. Titan America is headquartered in Norfolk, VA and its

subsidiary companies produce cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, concrete block, and beneficiated fly ash. Titan America is a member of TITAN Cement Group, an international cement and building materials producer. The Group employs about 5,500 people and is present in more than 15 countries. Throughout its 120-year history, it has aspired to serve the needs of society, while contributing to sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. For more information, visit .

Contact: Mary Beth Kramer



Kramer Consulting



(215) 431-3946

SOURCE Titan America LLC

