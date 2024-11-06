(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEATTLE, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT OF NEVADA



JOHN V. FERRIS and JOANN M. FERRIS, Individually and on Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated,



















Plaintiffs,













v.

WYNN RESORTS LIMITED, et al.,



















Defendants.



Case No. 2:18-CV-00479-CDS-BNW



CLASS ACTION

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND PLAN OF ALLOCATION; (II)

SETTLEMENT HEARING; AND (III) MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO:

All individuals and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Wynn Resorts securities between March 28, 2016 and February 12, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and who were damaged thereby.

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY; YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the District of Nevada, that the Court-appointed Plaintiffs, individually and on behalf of the Court-certified Class, in the above-captioned securities class action (the "Action") have reached a proposed settlement of the Action with Defendants Wynn Resorts Limited ("Wynn Resorts"), Stephen Wynn, Kimmarie Sinatra, Matthew Maddox, and Stephen Cootey (collectively, "Defendants") for

$70,000,000

in cash that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on January 27, 2025 at 10:00 a.m., before the Honorable Cristina D. Silva, United States District Court Judge, either in person in Courtroom 6B of the Lloyd D. George U.S. Courthouse, 333 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89101, or by telephone or videoconference (in the discretion of the Court) to determine: (i) whether the proposed

Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the releases specified and described in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated September 16, 2024 should be granted; (iii) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (iv) whether Lead Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and payment of expenses and service awards for the class representative Plaintiffs should be approved.

If

you are a member of the Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Net Settlement Fund . If you have not yet received the full printed Notice of (I) Proposed Settlement and Plan of Allocation; (II)

Settlement Hearing; and (III) Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Litigation Expenses (the "Settlement Notice") and the Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator at

Ferris, et al. v. Wynn Resorts, Limited, et al., c/o JND Legal Administration, P.O. Box 91471, Seattle, WA 98111, 1-888-256-6153,

[email protected] . Copies of the Settlement Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the website for the Action,

.

If you are a Class Member, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form

online or postmarked

no later than February 3, 2025 . If you are a Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, Wynn Resorts, any other Defendant in the Action, or their counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to the Claims Administrator or Lead Counsel.

Requests for the Settlement Notice and Claim Form should be made to::

Ferris, et al. v. Wynn Resorts, Limited, et al.

c/o JND Legal Administration

P.O. Box 91471

Seattle, WA 98111

1-888-256-6153

[email protected]



Inquiries, other than requests for the Settlement Notice and Claim Form, may be made to Lead Counsel:

Jeremy Lieberman

Murielle Steven Walsh

POMERANTZ LLP

600 Third Avenue,

20th Floor

New York, New York 10016

[email protected]

[email protected]

PLEASE DO NOT CALL OR WRITE THE COURT, THE CLERK'S OFFICE, WYNN RESORTS, OR DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

By Order of the Court

SOURCE Class Action Administration, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED