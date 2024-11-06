(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colombia Cement Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 50+ Market Segments for Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, - Export, End Markets - Databook Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cement industry in Colombia is expected to grow by 3.5% on an annual basis to reach US$ 1.47 billion in 2024.

The medium to long term growth story in country remains intact. The cement industry in country is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters. The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 3.6% during 2024-2028. The cement output in the country is expected to increase from US$ 1.42 billion in 2023 to reach US$ 1.69 billion by 2028.

This market intelligence report provides a detailed view of market opportunities in the cement industry. With over 50+ KPIs, covering construction markets, distribution channel, end-user, and products in Colombia, this databook offering primarily provides data-centric analysis with charts and tables.

Colombia Cement Outlook: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume

Colombia Cement Outlook by product type: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume



Portland cement

Blended Cement

Portland Cement

Specialty Cement Green Cement

Colombia Cement Market by type of Portland Cement, 2019-2028



Type IS (X), Portland-Slag Cement

Type IP (X), Portland-Pozzolan Cement

Type IL (X), Portland-Limestone Cement Type IT, Ternary Blended Cement

Colombia Cement Market by type of Specialty Cement, 2019-2028



Rapid Hardening Cement

High Alumina Cement

White Cement

Sulphate Resistant Cement Others

Colombia Cement Market by Key Markets, 2019-2028



Residential Buildings

Non-Residential Buildings Infrastructure & Other Markets

Colombia Cement Market by Distribution Channel, 2019-2028



Direct Channel Indirect Channel

Colombia Cement Market by End-User, 2019-2028



Ready-Mix Concrete Producers

Consumers

Concrete Product Manufacturers Other End Users

Colombia Cement Market Share by Key Players, 2023

Colombia Cement Market Top Import Destinations, 2023

Colombia Cement Market Top Export Destinations, 2023

