Food Lion Feeds Partners With Customers To Help Provide Holiday Meals*

SALISBURY, N.C., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion Feeds announces its Holidays Without Hunger campaign to help neighbors and their families access the nutritious food that everyone deserves. The annual initiative encourages customers to support the cause by purchasing specially designed boxes for $6 at any Food Lion store. Since the campaign began in 2014, customers have helped contribute more than 44 million meals* to neighbors experiencing hunger. The campaign, which runs Nov. 6 – Dec. 10, benefits Feeding America®, the nation's largest domestic hunger relief organization, and local partner food banks throughout Food Lion's 10-state operating area. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves.

Supporting the initiative is simple. Food Lion customers can purchase and donate a specially marked, prepacked food box in-store or online through Food Lion To Go . Each Food Lion store will donate boxes purchased directly to local Feeding America partner food banks or partner feeding agencies in the store's community. Customers can also use the digital keypad at checkout to donate a specific dollar amount or round up their purchases. Feeding America and its partner food banks will receive 100% of all cash donations.

“At Food Lion, we believe no one should have to choose between dinner and rent or gas and groceries,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion.“Every family deserves a nourishing meal with their loved ones during the holiday season. By giving the gift of meals, our customers' support creates a meaningful impact and helps nourish our neighbors and their families experiencing hunger.”

Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped provide more than 1.2 billion meals** to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donating 1.5 billion meals** by 2025. For more information on Food Lion Feeds' commitment to fight hunger, visit .

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local partner food banks. Through the Holidays Without Hunger campaign, Food Lion guarantees a minimum donation of $100,000 (monetary equivalent to one million meals) Nov. 6 – Dec. 10, 2024.

**Food Lion Feeds helps address food insecurity by providing product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; investing in capital campaign support for feeding agencies; and volunteer hours by associates. These investments are converted to a meal equivalent based on various meal equivalent formulas.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. In 2014, Food Lion Feeds was created and has since donated more than 1.2 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com .

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment.

We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit to learn more.