Editas Medicine To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a clinical-stage gene editing company, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor in November and December:

Guggenheim's Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Tuesday, November 12

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Location: Boston, MA

Stifel 2024 Healthcare

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Tuesday, November 19

Time: 1:50 p.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Tuesday, December 3

Time: 1:20 p.m. ET

Location: Coral Gables, FL

To access the live webcasts of Editas Medicine's presentations, please visit the“Investors” section of the Company's website at . An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following each event.

