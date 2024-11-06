Construction Plastic Market Forecasts Report 2024-2029: Rise In Construction Of Green Buildings Bolster Growth, Asia Pacific To Dominate

Rise in Construction of Green Buildings

The rising environmental pollution has given rise to the construction of green buildings. Plastics are used in the construction of green buildings because of their features like recyclability, durability, and high strength. Thus, growing popularity and public awareness about green buildings are expected to increase the demand for plastics in construction.

Construction Plastic Market Geographical Outlook

The Asia Pacific region will dominate the construction plastic market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the construction plastic market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific holds a significant market share and is anticipated to grow rapidly due to the government's growing focus on its emerging economies to support domestic infrastructure.

The major economies are India, China, Japan, Korea, and Australia, which play a vital role in the region's rapid economic growth and industrialization. Furthermore, ASEAN countries like Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Indonesia are experiencing fast economic growth in the region. This is taking increasing infrastructural development. The overall infrastructure and construction development is taking place rapidly owing to projects like China's Belt and Road initiative.

