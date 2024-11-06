Boomi's Vision For A Connected World - Documentary Features Exclusive Insight On Boomi's Vision For Seamless Integration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) We believe that a connected world is a better world. Boomi is committed to shaping the future of business through the connective power of data and AI.” - CEO Steve LucasCONSHOHOCKEN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BoomiTM , the intelligent integration and leader, today announced the release of a new documentary titled "Transcending Technological Boundaries: Boomi's Vision for a Connected World," now available on CBSNews. The film gives viewers a unique look into Boomi's vision for easier integration and automation, with perspectives from the company's executives. It demonstrates how organizations can use AI to improve their operations, strengthen connections, and foster innovation, helping them achieve greater success in today's competitive landscape.



As CEO Steve Lucas states, "We believe that a connected world is a better world. Our mission is to simplify enterprise software by helping organizations integrate and automate their systems, processes, and data as they become more data-driven and AI-focused. Our purpose goes beyond merely advancing technology; we provide solutions that empower organizations to reduce complexity and achieve better results. Boomi is committed to shaping the future of business through the connective power of data and AI."



In the mid-2000s, Boomi made history by launching the first integration platform as a service (iPaaS) . This groundbreaking development changed the traditional approach to IT integration, which was often complex, slow, and costly. With a secure, easy-to-use cloud service and straightforward drag-and-drop design tools, Boomi made integration development faster and more accessible.



Additionally, Boomi has built a valuable resource by collecting and analyzing integration and automation data while keeping it anonymous. This extensive repository, which contains over 300 million integration patterns, helps Boomi's machine learning tools suggest more efficient integration setups based on years of experience, making processes smoother and minimizing mistakes.



Today, the Boomi Enterprise Platform offers various features, including integration and automation, API management, and data management, supporting over 20,000 customers globally as they thrive in a digital economy.



By using advanced AI Agents and its extensive data resources, Boomi continues to simplify important business processes, providing the connectivity and orchestration that organizations need on their AI journeys. With the Boomi Enterprise Platform, businesses can automate tasks and create a solid foundation built on reliable, up-to-date data.



By providing smooth data integration, AI orchestration, automation, and robust data management, Boomi enables both business and IT leaders to bring their innovative ideas to life, ultimately leading to a more connected and efficient future.



View the documentary 'Transcending Technological Boundaries: Boomi's Vision for a Connected World' and learn more about Boomi here .



Boomi, the intelligent integration and automation leader, helps organizations around the world automate and streamline critical processes to achieve business outcomes faster. Harnessing advanced AI capabilities, the Boomi Enterprise Platform seamlessly connects systems and manages data flows with API management, integration, data management, and AI orchestration in one comprehensive solution. With a customer base exceeding 20,000 companies globally and a rapidly expanding network of 800+ partners, Boomi is revolutionizing the way enterprises of all sizes achieve business agility and operational excellence. Discover more at boomi.



