OVER 30 REPARATIONS ORGANIZATIONS UNITE TO RELEASE STRATEGIC GUIDEBOOK, URGE FEDERAL COMMISSION ON REPARATIONS

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a powerful and unified call to action, over 30 leading reparations organizations, including Reparations United, National Black Cultural Information Trust (NBCIT), Movement for Black Lives (M4BL), and the BLIS Collective, have unveiled the Voices of America Reparatory Justice Guidebook, a comprehensive roadmap aimed at establishing a reparations commission through an executive order. The Guidebook outlines 19 targeted actions directed at President Joe Biden, the Congressional Black Caucus, prominent civil rights organizations, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

This unprecedented coalition emphasizes the urgency of the commission's formation before the inauguration of the next president, underscoring the unique historical opportunity for current leaders to address the long-standing calls for reparative justice for Black Americans. The Guidebook provides actionable steps and contact information for individuals and organizations to support this cause.

Critical Calls to Key Leaders

The Guidebook's actions target key figures, calling on them to use their influence and leadership to champion reparative justice:

President Joe Biden – The coalition highlights that President Biden has the authority and a unique opportunity to cement his legacy by taking decisive action on reparations.

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) – As representatives of both their districts and the broader Black American population, the CBC is urged to heed the widespread support for a reparations commission and message the need for a Reparations Commission to the President.

The Big Eight Civil Rights Organizations – Recent reports indicate that President Biden has requested these organizations to provide written recommendations on supporting Black communities. This coalition encourages the Big Eight to prioritize reparations in their advisement.

Vice President Kamala Harris – In her presidential campaign, Harris is urged to recognize and address the importance of reparations as a vital issue for Black Americans, especially given many voters' current dissatisfaction with the Democratic Party.

"The call for an executive order is significant as we have found the legislative process unavailable to us, even with 88% of Democratic support in the 117th Congress," stated Kamm Howard of Reparations United. "With recent studies showing strong bipartisan support for a commission, President Biden has an opportunity to solidify his legacy by embracing this vital cause."

Recent research supports the coalition's advocacy, indicating that 88% of Democrats and 53% of Republicans either support or are open to the idea of a federal reparations commission. Additionally, studies highlight the economic and societal benefits that reparations could bring to the nation as a whole.

A Call to the Nation: How to Get Involved

The Voices of America Reparatory Justice Guidebook provides detailed steps for individuals and organizations to participate in this movement. It includes contact information and outlines 19 ways to support the call for a federal reparations commission. Through a nationwide movement, this coalition is rallying support to bring transformative justice and economic empowerment to Black communities.

In addition, the Collaborate have declared November 12th, National Reparations Action Day - a day of messaging all targets collectively on the need for a reparations commission by executive order.

About Reparations United:

Reparations United is a coalition dedicated to achieving full reparations for Black Americans by addressing the enduring consequences of historical injustices. Through education, organization, and mobilization, the organization collaborates with local communities to develop and implement reparatory programs nationwide. Their mission is to "wipe out all consequences" of past crimes and wrongful acts, ensuring comprehensive redress and healing. For more information, please visit .

