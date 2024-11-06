Almalinux OS Foundation Chair To Speak At The 2024 SC Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , the nonprofit that stewards the free and community-governed open source enterprise Linux distribution, today announced that chair benny Vasquez is scheduled to present a talk during the 2024 SC (formerly known as Supercompute), taking place November 17-22 at the Georgia World Conference Center in Atlanta, Georgia.At 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, Vasquez will present,“Welcoming Diversity and Disagreement in Your Open Source Project.” While study after study proves the importance of having a diversity of participation and thought for success, Vasquez is set to discuss how and when to conquer the challenges of opening your project up to disagreement and discussion. The session will cover how to know if diversity is right for your project and how to successfully nurture that discussion to build a successful engagement with your community. For more information, visit:With experience managing commercial and open source communities, developers, and high-performance teams at places such as LiquidWeb, cPanel, Progress, and most recently Microsoft, Vazques showcases a successful track record across product management, and business strategy – serving as a leading voice in the world of community-driven software. To request a meeting with Vasquez, email ....For detailed information on SC2024, visitAbout AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed, and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors, AlmaLinux is an enterprise Linux distribution compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors, and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today's foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it's available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit .AlmaLinux Contact:...

