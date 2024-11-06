FLEOA Congratulates President-Elect Donald J. Trump, Offers Its Counsel To New Administration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Law Enforcement Officers Association is extending its congratulations to President-elect Donald J. Trump, and is extending its thanks to local and state election officials across the country for their role in safeguarding the right to vote for all, and aiding Americans to cast their votes in record numbers this election.FLEOA also extends its congratulations to Vice President Kamala Harris on running a spirited campaign and gaining the support of many Americans.Democracy itself requires fierce competition in free and fair elections, and regardless of political party, it is positive for our democracy to see experienced leaders debate solutions to problems that Americans face.“Americans of all persuasions have expressed their voice through our election process,” FLEOA President Mat Silverman said of the contest.“With our next president elected, I encourage states, counties, and cities to uphold the rule of law, the peaceful right to assembly, and a lawful transition to the new administration.”All citizens of our country now deserve to have their interests represented in the White House and Congress. Americans of all political persuasions spoke about their continuing desire for public safety and continued support of law enforcement this election. FLEOA is prepared to work with the Donald J. Trump administration to help deliver on these commitments to the American public.###FLEOA serves more than 32,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than sixty agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement throughout the legislative process.

