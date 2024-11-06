Berlin To Engage With Washington To Ensure U.S. Support For Ukraine Does Not Wane

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Berlin and Washington should work together to ensure that U.S. assistance to Ukraine does not decrease.

This was stated by Germany's transatlantic coordinator Michael Georg Link, who spoke in a comment to Ukrinform.

"U.S. support for the defense of Ukraine against Russian aggression is of absolutely central, critical importance. Therefore, as allies and friends, we must work together to ensure that this support from the United States continues and does not decrease. This is crucial," said.

He admitted that, should the new administration refuse to support Kyiv, Europe would not be able to quickly fill the gap. However, the lawmaker with the liberal party does not believe the situation will quickly develop in this direction.

"It is very important to understand that we have to give Ukraine everything it needs and give it quickly so that it survives, because if Russia prevails in Ukraine, China will eventually prevail," the politician said. In his opinion, this should become a strong argument for critics in the U.S., who see China as one of their main challenges of today.

At the same time, Link expressed his belief that the Europeans themselves should do more in terms of "burden sharing" within NATO, because Russia's attack on Ukraine changed the geopolitical scene, which required policy changes, in particular, an increase in defense spending. For the first time in the history of Germany, defense spending reached 2% of GDP, he recalled.

As reported, the U.S. presidential candidate from the Republican Party, Donald Trump, has gained the required number of electoral votes to become president for the second time.