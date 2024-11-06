Palestinian President Congratulates Trump, Expresses Desire To Cooperate For Peace
11/6/2024 9:09:01 AM
RAMALLAH, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday congratulated Donald trump on winning a second term as president of the United States.
The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, quoted Abbas in a cable to Trump as expressing aspiration to work with him for sake of peace and security in the region, re-affirming the Palestinian people's quest to attain freedom, determine their destiny and establish their independent state according to the international law.
"We remain adherent to peace and we are confident that the United States under your leadership will support the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people," Abbas wrote to Trump. (end)
