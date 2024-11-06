German Chancellor Emphasizes Mutual Interests With The U.S

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Nov 6 (KUNA) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated Donald for winning the US presidential on Wednesday and stressed on the mutual interests with the US.

Scholz said on his account on X for a long time, Germany and the US have been working together successfully, promoting prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic. "We will continue to do so for the wellbeing of our citizens," he said.

Germany's Foreign Annalena Baerbock extended her congratulations to Trump and emphasized the deep relations between Germany and the US, and affirmed that her country will remain a strong and reliable ally to the U.S. administration.

Baerbock clarified that despite unquestionable political differences, an honest and intensive exchange would be more important than ever.

This followed Trump's announcement of his victory in the presidential election, making him the 47th U.S. President. (end)

ang













MENAFN06112024000071011013ID1108857203