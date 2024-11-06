Israeli Warplanes Hit House, Kill 7 People In Eastern Lebanon -- NAA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- Israeli warplanes raided a house in eastern Lebanon on Wednesday demolishing it and killing seven people, the official National News Agency reported.

The NNA said that the air strike on the town of Al-Ain in the Baalbek region wouneded two people. The Israeli aircraft also raided Temnin Al-Tahta, Kfar-Dan in the same areas as well as surrounding of the northeastern town of Al-Hermel, farther to the north of Baalbek.

In the south, the Israeli warplandes the industrial zone in the town of Kfar-Rumman, the town of Mahrouneh where a mosque was hit and demolished, as well as the market town of Al-Khiam.

Lebanon, since September 23, has been witnessing fierce and wide scale attacks by the occupation, inflicting scores of deaths and injuries. The attacks have also left massive damage and destruction particularly in the south, east and the suburbs of the capital.(end)

ayb









