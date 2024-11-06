New Year, Same Old Me: Embracing Reality Over Resolutions Is The New Self-Care

(MENAFN- Pressat) As each year ends, whispers of 'new year, new me' can be heard around the world offering promises of fresh beginnings. Yet, this mantra may be less about change and more about an illusion we cling onto.

''New year, new me' is a convenient little lie that we tell ourselves,' says Malminder Gill, celebrity hypnotherapist and renowned Harley Street practitioner. Malminder explains why we need to toss out the New Year's resolutions and instead proclaim 'new year, same old me' as the ultimate act of self-care.

Every new year we're bombarded with marketing campaigns urging us to transform our lives. We vow to eat healthier, shed pounds, or dive into new projects, but how often do these lofty resolutions translate into real, lasting change? The truth is, most of us set ourselves up for failure.

Consider the classic New Year's gym resolution. We start energised in January going five days a week, yet by February, even two days a week seems impossible with our busy life.

'The pressure to overhaul ourselves with big change can become paralysing,' Malminder explains. 'These grand resolutions often feel like an impossible leap, leading many to abandon their goals before they even get started.'

This cycle of resolution and disappointment fosters unhealthy habits and results in us feeling defeated. Instead of chasing the elusive 'new me,' Malminder advocates for a gentler approach.

'What if we embraced the mantra 'new year, same old me'? Rather than drastic changes, we focus on incremental improvements that respect our current selves and busy lives. Small, sustainable shifts can lead to profound transformations over time,' Malminder explains. 'For example, aim to do 10 squats a day while the kettle boils versus going to the gym five days a week. Or, spend 15 minutes a day on a project you want to complete.'

Malminder closes by saying, 'As the New Year is upon us, let's shift our narrative. Instead of daunting resolutions to try and reinvent ourselves, let's celebrate who we are now and our continuous journey of self-improvement. Our 'same old me's' are more than enough.'

Malminder Gill is a renowned hypnotherapist on Harley Street, known as 'London's Fairy Godmother' and the go-to therapist for celebrities. She is dedicated to helping clients unlock their potential, pursue their passions, and improve their mental health. In addition to her personalised support, Malminder offers crisis management services around the world, providing compassionate, discreet, in-home visits whenever needed.