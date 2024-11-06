Nineteen Group Announces Strategic Partnership With CIBSE Build2perform Live

(MENAFN- Pressat) Nineteen Group has announced that it has entered into a long-term partnership with CIBSE Build2Perform Live , the UK's premier event for climate resilience and the future of building services.

The move will result in an enhanced experience for Build2Perform Live exhibitors and visitors in 2025 and beyond as it aligns with elementalLONDON (ExCeL London, 19-20 November 2025) to deliver an event unlike any other in the industry.

With the ethos of advancing the efficiency of buildings at its core, elementalLONDON will deliver a and programme created around the wants and needs of its audience. This programme combines deep insight with a practical understanding of the challenges faced by building owners, operators, and the entire supply chain.

Collaboration is essential for achieving sustainability goals and decarbonising the built environment. This partnership will provide a platform for various disciplines and specialties to connect and cultivate relationships as we strive towards a shared objective.

The hallmarks of Build2Perform will be evident at elementalLONDON through live content sessions, including the CIBSE-approved CPD programme in two Build2Perform Theatres. The strategic partnership between Nineteen Group and CIBSE will ensure that the Institution has invaluable input into the delivery of elementalLONDON throughout the event cycle.

Simon Parker, Managing Director of CIBSE Services, says:“Build2Perform Live has been a mainstay in the exhibition calendar for many years, and we're delighted that it will continue to serve the industry as part of elementalLONDON. Aligning with Nineteen Group through a strategic partnership will allow us to maintain our drive to connect with forward-thinking professionals and young talent alike in an in-person setting at ExCeL London.”

Alison Jackson, Group Managing Director at Nineteen Group, comments:“There is a natural synergy between the ambitions set out by elementalLONDON and the aims of CIBSE Build2Perform Live. Bringing the two together under one roof means that we are able to meet the needs of our visitors and exhibitors alike and continue to support the industry on its journey towards greater efficiency and decarbonisation.”