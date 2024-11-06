Ocrolus And Lendsaas Partner To Streamline MCA Origination With AI-Powered Automation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocrolus , a leader in AI-driven document and analysis, today announced a strategic partnership with LendSaaS , a top Merchant Cash Advance (MCA) origination and servicing platform, to enhance MCA origination with AI-driven document analysis, cash flow analytics and fraud detection. LendSaaS customers will now have access to Ocrolus' industry-leading document analysis, cash flow analytics and automated file-tampering signals directly within the LendSaaS platform, enabling faster and more informed financing decisions.



"LendSaaS is one of the leading platforms in MCA origination and servicing," said Sam Bobley, CEO of Ocrolus. "Thanks to our new partnership, Ocrolus is now an embedded integration available within LendSaaS, allowing customers to achieve end-to-end automation."

Ocrolus will provide LendSaaS customers with the ability to automate all document review tasks, including bank statement and independent sales organization (ISO) application processing. With integrated access to accurate transaction data and cash flow analytics, LendSaaS customers gain valuable efficiency in providing businesses with the capital they need.



"Businesses seeking working capital often opt for the first offer they receive. To compete in this fast-paced market, our customers need to be able to make quick and confident financial decisions," said Josh Carcione, Owner and Founder of LendSaaS. "By partnering with Ocrolus, we're working to eliminate the need for manual document review by providing digital access to high-quality data so our customers can get a competitive edge through quick, confident financial decision making."



Ocrolus' experience processing hundreds of millions of documents adds new capabilities to LendSaaS' customizable origination and service offerings for MCA financing companies of all sizes.



About Ocrolus

Ocrolus is a document AI platform that enables financial institutions to make faster, more accurate decisions. The company analyzes documents with over 99% accuracy, regardless of format or quality, supporting a wide variety of document types including bank statements, pay stubs and tax forms. Ocrolus provides over 500 customers with a trusted solution to classify documents, analyze cash flows and income and detect fraud. To learn more, visit Ocrolus.



About LendSaaS

LendSaaS is a leading software solution in the MCA industry, known for its comprehensive suite of tools designed to streamline and optimize the lending process. From origination to servicing, LendSaaS provides lenders with the technology they need to succeed in a competitive market.

