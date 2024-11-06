Godaddy Inc. To Present At The 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media And Telecommunications Conference
TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc.
(NYSE: GDDY ) Chief financial Officer Mark McCaffrey will present at the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, media and Telecommunications conference in New York City on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 9:20 a.m. ET / 6:20 a.m. PT.
About
GoDaddy
GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit .
