Wpforms Launches New AI-Powered Form Builder For Wordpress

WPForms , the most popular form builder plugin for WordPress backed by Awesome Motive , released its latest today, an AI-powered form builder that makes form creation faster and easier than ever before.

uses advanced to automatically create forms for various purposes, including highly customizable contact forms, surveys, registration forms, and feedback forms. This can prove incredibly useful for businesses, freelancers, and anyone looking to create forms for their website.

The AI-powered form builder addresses common challenges users face when building forms. Many people struggle with finding the right fields, setting up complex forms, or making sure the form fits their specific needs. With this new feature, users can simply describe what they want through an AI chatbot, and WPForms AI will generate a working form in no time.

"We're always focused on creating solutions that fit the needs of a wide range of users, and WPForms AI is a continuation of this mission," said Jared Atchison, Co-Founder and President of WPForms. "With minimal input, the AI form builder generates accurate forms in seconds, completely transforming the form-building workflow for our customers."

The addition of the AI form generator positions WPForms as a forward-thinking company dedicated to making technology easier for everyone to use. The AI form builder can translate entire forms into different languages, automatically set up conditional logic on form fields, and tweak or adjust forms afterward if needed.

This new feature cuts down on the time needed to create forms and helps users of all types meet their form-building needs. Small businesses, nonprofits, and large organizations alike can quickly create the forms they need, regardless of their experience level. This allows them to focus on their goals while WPForms AI handles the technical side of things.

About WPForms

Launched in 2016, WPForms is the best form builder plugin for WordPress. Over 6+ million websites use WPForms to easily create and manage various types of online forms, such as contact forms, subscription forms, payment forms, and more. Learn more about WPForms at wpforms .

About Awesome Motive

Awesome Motive is a technology management company behind popular web apps and business tools like OptinMonster , All in One SEO (AIOSEO) , MonsterInsights , WPForms, and over a dozen others.

Over 25 million websites use Awesome Motive tools to get more traffic, subscribers, and sales. Awesome Motive has assembled a world-class team of industry experts (100% remote in over 50 countries) that provide unparalleled service and products to help small businesses grow and compete with the big guys. Learn more about Awesome Motive at awesomemotive .

