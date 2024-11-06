Televox Awarded AI Chatbot Agreement With Premier, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Patients Benefit from Prompt Responses in Their Preferred Channel

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeleVox , the industry-leading provider of omnichannel patient relationship management platforms, has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for AI chatbots with Premier, Inc. the agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for TeleVox's SMART Web, SMART Voice, and SMART SMS powered by Iris , the conversational AI virtual agent for healthcare.









“This agreement extends the reach of Iris, our industry leading conversational AI platform, to thousands more hospitals and healthcare facilities around the country,” said Steve Ganjoo, Head of Channel Partnerships at TeleVox.“We welcome the opportunity to showcase to Premier members how Iris can ease the burden on healthcare staff and foster better relationships between providers and patients.”

Iris was introduced in 2023 as a new standard for conversational virtual assistants. With its advanced AI capabilities, Iris enables self-service opportunities, answers a wide range of inquiries without requiring custom content development and, if necessary, connects the patient to appropriate staff via Chat. Iris stands out with its omni-channel experience across SMART Web, SMART Voice, and SMART SMS to meet patients where they are. Iris can be easily integrated with existing EHRs or deployed as a standalone solution, ensuring a seamless patient relationship management experience.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,350 U.S. hospitals and 325,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About TeleVox

TeleVox is a leading provider of omnichannel digital patient relationship management technology. Our solutions are trusted by more than 7,000 healthcare organizations, including hospitals, health systems, and community health centers, to engage, educate, and empower patients throughout their care journey. Our patient relationship management platform integrates seamlessly with the electronic health record (EHR) to support automated, personalized, two-way interactions with patients. Additionally, our pharmaceutical team partners with life science companies to develop strategic disease state awareness, education, and vaccination reminders, reaching more patients through customized communication. All of these exchanges are made possible via text, virtual assistant, interactive voice response (IVR), email, and postcards. For 30 years, TeleVox has helped preserve care continuity, reduce the operational burden on staff, and drive revenue, making the healthcare communication process easier for everyone. TeleVox is part of West Technology Group, LLC, controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

For more information, please visit .

Contact:

Hilary Cooper

Head of Marketing

...

404.441.0286

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at