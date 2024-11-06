عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Donald Trump Takes The Triumph: A Look At All 47 Presidents Of The US So Far

Donald Trump Takes The Triumph: A Look At All 47 Presidents Of The US So Far


11/6/2024 9:00:31 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Donald trump has been elected the 47th president of the United States, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the US Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.


Also Read | US Election Results: Full list of states won by Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

With a win in Wisconsin , Trump cleared the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.

US Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates

Trump, 78, won an unprecedented race during which he was convicted of felonies, survived two assassination attempts and crushed a challenge from Vice President Kamala Harris after she replaced an unpopular President Joe Biden in the campaign's final months.

Also Read | Swing State election 2024: Trump wins N Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania Here's a look at the 47 President's so far


President
 		Term
George Washington 1789–1797
John Adams 1797–1801
Thomas Jefferson 1801–1809
James Madison 1809–1817

James Monroe 		1817–1825
John Quincy Adams 1825–1829
Andrew Jackson 1829–1837

Martin Van Buren 		1837–1841
William Henry Harrison 1841
John Tyler 1841–1845
James K. Polk 1845–1849
Zachary Taylor 1849–1850
Millard Fillmore 1850–1853
Franklin Pierce 1853–1857
James Buchanan 1857–1861
Abraham Lincoln 1861–1865
Andrew Johnson 1865–1869
Ulysses S. Grant 1869–1877
Rutherford B. Hayes 1877–1881
James A. Garfield 1881
Chester A. Arthur 1881–1885
Grover Cleveland 1885–1889
Benjamin Harrison 1889–1893
Grover Cleveland 1893–1897
William McKinley 1897–1901
Theodore Roosevelt 1901–1909
William Howard Taft 1909–1913
Woodrow Wilson 1913–1921
Warren G. Harding 1921–1923
Calvin Coolidge 1923–1929
Herbert Hoover 1929–1933

Franklin D. Roosevelt 		1933–1945
Harry S. Truman 1945–1953
Dwight D. Eisenhower 1953–1961
John F. Kennedy 1961–1963
Lyndon B. Johnson 1963–1969
Richard Nixon 1969–1974
Gerald Ford 1974–1977

Jimmy Carter 		1977–1981
Ronald Reagan 1981–1989
George H. W. Bush 1989–1993
Bill Clinton 1993–2001
George W. Bush 2001–2009
Barack Obama 2009–2017
Donald Trump 2017–2021
Joe Biden 2021–present

Donald Trump makes history as the first former president to reclaim the White House since Grover Cleveland did so in 1892. Notably, Trump is the first individual convicted of a felony to hold the office. His running mate, 40-year-old Ohio Senator JD Vance, will break new ground as the highest-ranking member of the millennial generation to serve in the U.S. government, assuming the role of vice president.

Also Read | 2024 US election results pose questions for Harry-Meghan's future

Despite surviving two assassination attempts during his 2024 campaign, the 78-year-old candidate remains a formidable force, securing a second term in office. His victory dashed the hopes of the Democratic Party and millions of Kamala Harris supporters who had dreamed of seeing the first woman ever elected President of the United States.

In November 2020, he refused to accept the result that brought Joe Biden to the White House, and a stunned nation watched his supporters storm the US Capitol on January 6. The riots disrupted a joint session of the US Congress which was in the process of affirming the presidential election results.

(With inputs from agencies)

MENAFN06112024007365015876ID1108857144


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search