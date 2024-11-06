Donald Trump Takes The Triumph: A Look At All 47 Presidents Of The US So Far
11/6/2024 9:00:31 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Donald trump has been elected the 47th president of the United States, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the US Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
With a win in Wisconsin , Trump cleared the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.US Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates
Trump, 78, won an unprecedented race during which he was convicted of felonies, survived two assassination attempts and crushed a challenge from Vice President Kamala Harris after she replaced an unpopular President Joe Biden in the campaign's final months. Also Read | Swing State election 2024: Trump wins N Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania Here's a look at the 47 President's so far
| President
| Term
| George Washington
| 1789–1797
| John Adams
| 1797–1801
| Thomas Jefferson
| 1801–1809
| James Madison
| 1809–1817
|
James Monroe
| 1817–1825
| John Quincy Adams
| 1825–1829
| Andrew Jackson
| 1829–1837
|
Martin Van Buren
| 1837–1841
| William Henry Harrison
| 1841
| John Tyler
| 1841–1845
| James K. Polk
| 1845–1849
| Zachary Taylor
| 1849–1850
| Millard Fillmore
| 1850–1853
| Franklin Pierce
| 1853–1857
| James Buchanan
| 1857–1861
| Abraham Lincoln
| 1861–1865
| Andrew Johnson
| 1865–1869
| Ulysses S. Grant
| 1869–1877
| Rutherford B. Hayes
| 1877–1881
| James A. Garfield
| 1881
| Chester A. Arthur
| 1881–1885
| Grover Cleveland
| 1885–1889
| Benjamin Harrison
| 1889–1893
| Grover Cleveland
| 1893–1897
| William McKinley
| 1897–1901
| Theodore Roosevelt
| 1901–1909
| William Howard Taft
| 1909–1913
| Woodrow Wilson
| 1913–1921
| Warren G. Harding
| 1921–1923
| Calvin Coolidge
| 1923–1929
| Herbert Hoover
| 1929–1933
|
Franklin D. Roosevelt
| 1933–1945
| Harry S. Truman
| 1945–1953
| Dwight D. Eisenhower
| 1953–1961
| John F. Kennedy
| 1961–1963
| Lyndon B. Johnson
| 1963–1969
| Richard Nixon
| 1969–1974
| Gerald Ford
| 1974–1977
|
Jimmy Carter
| 1977–1981
| Ronald Reagan
| 1981–1989
| George H. W. Bush
| 1989–1993
| Bill Clinton
| 1993–2001
| George W. Bush
| 2001–2009
| Barack Obama
| 2009–2017
| Donald Trump
| 2017–2021
| Joe Biden
| 2021–present
Donald Trump makes history as the first former president to reclaim the White House since Grover Cleveland did so in 1892. Notably, Trump is the first individual convicted of a felony to hold the office. His running mate, 40-year-old Ohio Senator JD Vance, will break new ground as the highest-ranking member of the millennial generation to serve in the U.S. government, assuming the role of vice president.
Despite surviving two assassination attempts during his 2024 campaign, the 78-year-old candidate remains a formidable force, securing a second term in office. His victory dashed the hopes of the Democratic Party and millions of Kamala Harris supporters who had dreamed of seeing the first woman ever elected President of the United States.
In November 2020, he refused to accept the result that brought Joe Biden to the White House, and a stunned nation watched his supporters storm the US Capitol on January 6. The riots disrupted a joint session of the US Congress which was in the process of affirming the presidential election results.
