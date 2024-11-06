Retail & Hospitality ISAC Announces New Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Executives from CAVA, Booking, and Hyatt Hotels were elected to the board.

VIENNA, Va., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC)

announced the results of the 2024 Board of Directors today. Eli Edelkind, CISO at CAVA, was elected as a new member of the board, and Benjamin Vaughn, CISO at Hyatt Hotels, and Marnie Wilking, CSO at Booking, were both re-elected for three-year terms on the board.

"We're thrilled to have these exceptional individuals on our board," said Suzie Squier, president of RH-ISAC. "Our members will directly benefit from the wealth of experience and insights that these directors bring to the organization, and their diverse perspectives will be invaluable as we navigate the complex cybersecurity landscape."

Eli Edelkind

is a seasoned technology and cybersecurity leader with more than 20 years of experience building high-performance tech teams, delivering top-tier solutions, mitigating risk, and ensuring reliable operations. He currently serves as the chief information security officer for CAVA. Before joining CAVA, Eli held multiple cybersecurity roles at several companies, including Lowe's Companies. Additionally, he served in the Marine Corps for 12 years in active and reserve capacities, holding various positions that contributed to his comprehensive understanding of national

Benjamin Vaughn joined Hyatt Hotels in 2016 where he is senior vice president and chief information security officer at Hyatt Hotels. Previously, Benjamin spent 13 years managing a range of cyber and physical security functions at United Airlines.

Prior experience includes serving as a board alternate for Aviation ISAC. He serves on the technical advisory boards of several cybersecurity vendors, including HackerOne, CrowdStrike, and Zscaler. His deep expertise in security allows him to provide valuable insights and strategic direction, helping shape the future of cybersecurity products and services.

Marnie Wilking

serves as chief security officer at Booking, where she leads efforts to protect the organization's global operations, ensuring the security and privacy of millions of travelers and partners worldwide. Over her career, Marnie has built and led cybersecurity and enterprise risk management programs across financial services, healthcare technology, and e-commerce sectors. She has also served as Global Head of Privacy, Cybersecurity, and IT Risk Management for Wayfair and Global CISO for Orion Health. Marnie is a member of the Board of Directors for Robert Half International, as well as the Retail & Hospitality ISAC and CyberCrime Support Network.



