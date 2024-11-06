(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Breakthrough Spatial Biology Solutions Accelerate Immuno-Oncology (IO) Drug Discovery and Development

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision for Medicine, a leading next-generation provider of drug development and commercialization services, today announced the integration of Akoya's PhenoCycler-Fusion 2.0 and early access for the new PhenoCode Discovery IO60 immuno-oncology panel into its service portfolio. Precision for now offers services based on both the PhenoCycler and PhenoImager® platforms, enabling a seamless continuum from biomarker discovery through application in the clinical trial setting.

The PhenoCycler-Fusion 2.0 is a next-generation ultrahigh-plex and high-throughput spatial biology solution that combines automated fluidics with high-speed imaging to generate high-resolution images of multiple biomarkers on tissue sections. This platform enables the simultaneous analysis of hundreds of biomarkers, providing a comprehensive understanding of tumor biology and immune interactions. These insights are critical for advancing precision medicine by identifying key protein drivers and improving the immune system's ability to target cancer cells.

The 60-plex IO60 Panel will meet the critical demand for a robust immuno-oncology solution, featuring a broad set of fully validated markers in one streamlined workflow. This panel covers markers for immune cell types, essential checkpoint inhibitors, tumor microenvironment components, and recognized immunotherapy targets, all in a single, efficient workflow.

"By implementing the PhenoCycler-Fusion 2.0 and ultrahigh-plex off-the-shelf panels such as the new IO60 immuno-oncology panel product from Akoya, we're complementing our existing spatial biology capabilities with the PhenoImager HT platform and the PhenoCode Signature Panels, allowing us to support discovery and translational programs, from ultrahigh-plex proteomic discovery to low-plex biomarker panels in clinical trials," said Darren Davis, PhD, Senior Vice President Precision for Medicine. "This technology is essential for understanding how immune cells are interacting with the tumor microenvironment, whether they're infiltrating the tumor, if they're activated, and how innovative therapies are helping to target and kill cancer cells."

As a CLIA-certified lab with a large biospecimen repository, Precision for Medicine can now offer in-house biomarker discovery, assay development and validation, and faster data delivery. Researchers can now benefit from Precision for Medicine's ability to streamline the entire workflow, ensuring regulatory compliance, accelerating FDA submissions, and ultimately making more informed drug development decisions.

"Precision for Medicine has established itself as one of our strategic CRO partners and will receive early access to new spatial biology solutions such as our PhenoCode Discovery IO60 panel, mouse IO antibody panel, and a robust pipeline of new panel products," said

Niro Ramachandran, Chief Business Officer of Akoya Biosciences. "Akoya's platforms lead the spatial biology market from discovery to diagnostics and Precision for Medicine is a partner that can truly unlock the full capabilities of Akoya's solutions to the benefit of their biopharma customers."

This PhenoCyler-Fusion 2.0 platform has the potential to accelerate clinical trials by providing discovery of more biomarkers, allowing for quicker identification of effective therapies. By offering Akoya's full suite of spatial biology solutions, Precision for Medicine is also solidifying its position as a leader in spatial biology services, an essential aspect of the spatial biology ecosystem to advance precision oncology, immunotherapy, and personalized medicine.

"Precision for Medicine's ability to offer a comprehensive, high-plex spatial biology workflow is a game-changer for our biopharma partners," added Dr. Darren Davis. "Our clients can now take advantage of cutting-edge proteomic and genomic insights to speed their biomarker discovery and drug development processes, all within a single strategic partner."

Visit Precision for Medicine at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 39th Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference from Nov. 6–10, 2024 at Booth #1122 to learn more about our spatial biology solutions and how we can support your immuno-oncology and drug development programs.

