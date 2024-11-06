Nuvini Announces Successful Financing Round And Appointment Of New Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nvni Group Limited (Nasdaq: NVNI) (“Nuvini”), a leading B2B SaaS acquirer in Latin America, is pleased to announce the successful close of its latest financing round, consisting of a combination of equity and convertible notes. The financing, led by Nuvini's Founder and CEO, Pierre Schurmann, and existing investors, underscores the company's strategic growth vision.

The convertible notes were secured at a conversion price of $1.10 per share. The premium pricing signals not only the company's founder and investors' belief in the company's resilience and growth potential but also a shared commitment to building a robust foundation for sustainable, long-term expansion.

In addition to this strategic financing milestone, Nuvini is pleased to announce the promotion of Mr José Mario Ribeiro to the role of Chief Operating Officer. Since the announcement of Jose Mario as Board Advisor in August, he has made significant contributions to the company, and his transition to this expanded role will enable Nuvini to accelerate its focus on embedding finance within its portfolio companies, further amplifying operational efficiencies and growth opportunities.

“We are excited to welcome Mario to our executive team. His extensive expertise and proven leadership will be instrumental as we continue to scale and integrate financial solutions into our operations,” said Pierre Schurmann, CEO of Nuvini.“This financing round and Mario's promotion underscore our commitment to building a solid foundation for sustainable growth.”

For more information on Nuvini's recent developments, visit .

About Nuvini

Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, Nuvini is the leading private serial software business acquirer in Latin America. The Nuvini Group acquires software companies within SaaS markets in Latin America. It focuses on acquiring profitable“business-to-business” SaaS companies with a consolidated business model, recurring revenue, positive cash generation and relevant growth potential. The Nuvini Group enables its acquired companies to provide mission-critical solutions to customers within its industry or sector. Its business philosophy is to invest in established companies and foster an entrepreneurial environment that would enable companies to become leaders in their respective industries. The Nuvini Group's goal is to buy, retain and create value through long-term partnerships with the existing management of its acquired companies. To date, Nuvini Group's portfolio of SaaS companies consists of Effecti Tecnologia Web Ltda., Leadlovers Tecnologia Ltda., Ipê Tecnologia Ltda., Dataminer Dados, Informações e Documentos Ltda., OnClick Sistemas de Informação Ltda., Simplest Software Ltda. and SmartNX Tecnologia Ltda.

For more information, visit

For further information or media inquiries regarding this partnership, please contact:

Nuvini Investor and Media Contact

Camilla Carrapatoso

...