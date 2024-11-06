Lisata Therapeutics To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Provide A Business Update On Tuesday, November 12, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lisata Therapeutics, (Nasdaq: LSTA), a clinical-stage company developing innovative therapies for the of advanced solid tumors and other serious diseases, today announced that the Company will report its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, after the close of trading and will host a call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Those wishing to participate must register for the conference call by way of the following link: CLICK HERE TO REGISTER . Registered participants will receive an email containing conference call details with dial-in options. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A live webcast of the call will also be accessible under the Investors & News section of Lisata's website and will be available for replay beginning two hours after the conclusion of the call for 12 months.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. Lisata's internalizing RGD, or Arginylglycylaspartic acid, (iRGD) cyclic peptide product candidate, certepetide , is an investigational drug designed to activate a novel uptake pathway that allows co-administered or tethered anti-cancer drugs to selectively target and penetrate solid tumors more effectively. Lisata has already established noteworthy commercial and R&D partnerships based on its CendR Platform® technology . The Company expects to announce numerous milestones over the next 1.5 years and believes that its projected capital will fund operations into early 2026, encompassing anticipated data milestones from its ongoing and planned clinical trials. Learn more about certepetide's mechanism of action in our short film . For more information on the Company, please visit .

Contact:

Investors:

Lisata Therapeutics

John Menditto

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Phone: 908-842-0084

Email: ...

Media:

ICR Healthcare

Elizabeth Coleman

Senior Associate

Phone: 203-682-4783

Email: ...