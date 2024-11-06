Nexxen To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On November 15, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen International Ltd. (AIM/NASDAQ: NEXN) (“Nexxen” or the“Company”), a global, flexible advertising with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, will release its results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, before the U.S. opens on Friday, November 15, 2024.

The Company will host a webcast and call at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET / 2:00 PM GMT on the same date to discuss its financial results and outlook.

Webcast and Conference Call Details



When: November 15, 2024, at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET / 2:00 PM GMT

Webcast: A live and archived webcast can be accessed from the Events and Presentations section of Nexxen's Investor Relations website at

Participant Dial-In Numbers:



U.S. / Canada Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (888) 596-4144



U.K. Toll-Free Dial-In Number: +44 800 260 6470



International Dial-In Number: +1 (646) 968-2525 Conference ID: 8759727



About Nexxen

Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize data and advanced TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Our flexible and unified technology stack comprises a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core. With streaming in our DNA, Nexxen's robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, monetization, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to achieve their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be.

Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: NEXN) and NASDAQ (NEXN). For more information, visit .

For further information please contact:

Nexxen International Ltd.

Billy Eckert, Vice President of Investor Relations

...

Caroline Smith, Vice President of Communications

...

Vigo Consulting (U.K. Financial PR & Investor Relations)

Jeremy Garcia / Peter Jacob

Tel: +44 20 7390 0230 or ...

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited

Jonny Franklin-Adams / Seamus Fricker / Rory Sale (Corporate Finance)

Tim Redfern / Jamie Anderson (ECM)

Tel: +44 20 7220 0500