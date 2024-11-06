Seraph Earns Spotlight At Binance Blockchain Week 2024, Showcasing Gamefi Excellence And $10M Revenue Milestone

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The highly anticipated Binance Blockchain Week 2024 , held from October 30 to 31 at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena, brought together global leaders in the blockchain to discuss the innovations shaping the future of Web3. Among the standout participants was Seraph , a prominent player in the BNB Chain ecosystem and a rising force in GameFi. Known for its high-quality gameplay and seamless integration of AI and blockchain, Seraph captivated the audience with its fresh approach to blending traditional gaming dynamics with decentralized technology.

Seraph booth highlights

Located near the main hall entrance, Seraph's booth attracted significant attention, offering an engaging game showcase and immersive experience. One of the most talked-about features was the presence of four cosplayers dressed as Seraph's main characters, each designed with exceptional detail and in line with the Halloween theme. The cosplayers added excitement, drawing a crowd eager to explore the interactive booth and experience Seraph's captivating world. Richard Teng, CEO of Binance, summed up the atmosphere by posting,“Great energy and excitement at BBW 2024 !” on his personal X and LinkedIn accounts.









On stage with the BNB Incubation Alliance

Seraph's influence extended beyond the exhibition space as they took the stage with the BNB Incubation Alliance (BIA), an incubator initiative aimed at accelerating Web3 growth. During a panel discussion, Seraph's team explored trends in social engagement within the Web3 space. They highlighted the project's unique approach to fostering organic community growth through community-driven features and a user-friendly interface. Nell, Brand Director at Seraph, shared, "We're thrilled to see how much potential there is for Seraph to connect with and expand its community."









Seraph's vision: redefining blockchain games for lasting engagement

At Binance Blockchain Week, Seraph emphasized its commitment to creating sustainable and engaging gaming experiences. While many projects in the industry chase fleeting hype cycles, Seraph is forging a different path, focusing on lasting gameplay as a core appeal. By offering seasonal updates, a player-driven economy, and sustainable reward systems, Seraph keeps its audience engaged with fresh content and the opportunity to participate in a decentralized gaming ecosystem.

The project's emphasis on sustainability and player-centered rewards resonated with the event's forward-thinking theme, illustrating a future where games offer both entertainment and meaningful asset ownership. Seraph's model demonstrates how blockchain technology can deepen player engagement by blending passion for gameplay with the benefits of decentralized economics.

About Seraph

Seraph is a next-gen AAA loot game available on PC and mobile, set in a dark fantasy world. It combines classic loot mechanics with advanced AI and incorporates NFTs to verify rare virtual assets. This innovative approach allows players to monetize rewards and engage freely in asset trading, creating a self-sustaining in-game economy. As the top game on the BNB Chain, Seraph boasts a community of over 90,000 active players and has generated $10 million in game revenue, solidifying its position as a leading force in blockchain gaming.

