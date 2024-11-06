Growing At A CAGR Of 23.2% The Autonomous Mining Truck Market Reach USD 12.5 Billion By 2035

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Research published a new report, titled, " Growing at a CAGR of 23.2% | The Autonomous Truck Market Reach USD 12.5 Billion by 2035 ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global autonomous mining truck market is expected to be valued at $1.6 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach $12.5 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 23.2% from 2025 to 2035.Rise in demand for smart mining and surge in demand for technologically-advanced mining equipment have boosted the growth of the global autonomous mining truck market. However, surge in application of environmental laws about mining industry and software failure and sensor related issues in autonomous vehicles hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in demand for automation in mining equipment and growth of connected infrastructure would open new opportunities in the future.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 371 Pages) at:There are prominent key factors that drive the growth of the autonomous mining truck market, such as increase in demand for smart mining, and rise in demand for technologically advanced mining equipment. The market economy is also responsible for the growth of the market. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are developing economies. Thus, the construction and mining sector witnesses' prominent growth in these countries, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the mining equipment industry. This in turn is expected to fuel the market. Also, in some undeveloped countries, there is an increase in the R&D expenditure for autonomous vehicle, which is expected to boost the autonomous mining truck industry. Thus, the construction and mining sector witnesses' prominent growth in these countries, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the mining equipment industry. This in turn is expected to fuel the market. Also, in some undeveloped countries, there is an increase in the R&D expenditure for autonomous vehicle, which is expected to boost the autonomous mining truck industry.The autonomous mining truck market is segmented on the basis of size, propulsion, level of autonomy, type, and region. On the basis of size, it is divided into small, medium, and large. On the basis of propulsion, it is segmented into diesel, and electric & hybrid. By level of autonomy, the market is divided into Level 1 & 2, Level 3, and Level 4 & 5. By type, the market is divided into underground LHD loaders, autonomous hauling trucks, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:By propulsion, the electric and hybrid segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 27.2% during the forecast period, due to increase in development of autonomous electric mining trucks to make mining emission free. However, the diesel segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global autonomous mining truck market, due to increase in use of diesel mining trucks to increase the efficiency as diesel can use less fuel and provides high mileage.By level of autonomy, the level 1 and 2 segment held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global autonomous mining truck market, owing to incorporation of automation technology in vehicles to maintain a safe following distance between vehicle and traffic ahead without driver intervention. However, the level 4 and 5 segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 27.0% during the forecast period, due to underdevelopment of autonomous driving technologies providing a remarkable opportunity for players.Enquiry Before Buying:Regional Analysis:By region, the global autonomous mining truck market across Asia-Pacific held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the market. In addition, the region is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 24.0% during the forecast period, owing to increase in mining industry of the region due to favorable government policies for mining.Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. The increasing demand for automated mining equipment with advanced safety application in Asia-Pacific region is driving the growth of autonomous mining truck market in the region.The key players profiled in this report includeAB VOLVO, TUSIMPLE, DENSO CORPORATION, WAYMO, MAN SE, QUALCOMM, Aptiv, EMBARK, Daimler AG, Bosch Ltd, Tesla, Nvidia, Scania, CONTINENTAL AG, PACCAR Inc.Buy Now & Get Upto 50% Discount on this Report (371 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. The key players profiled in this report includeAB VOLVO, TUSIMPLE, DENSO CORPORATION, WAYMO, MAN SE, QUALCOMM, Aptiv, EMBARK, Daimler AG, Bosch Ltd, Tesla, Nvidia, Scania, CONTINENTAL AG, PACCAR Inc.Buy Now & Get Upto 50% Discount on this Report (371 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

