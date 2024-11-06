(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With a projected CAGR of 13.18% through 2032, the molecular modeling is set to transform drug discovery and development. Rising adoption in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and materials science, paired with AI advancements, fuels this substantial growth. Austin, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“According to SNS Insider, The Molecular Modeling Market Size, valued at USD 6.40 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 19.47 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.18% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.” This growth is driven by an increasing need for drug discovery solutions, advancements in computational technologies, and the growing demand for precise modeling tools in the pharmaceutical industry. Market Overview The Molecular Modeling Market is essential for industries such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and materials science. It provides crucial tools and services for understanding molecular structures and their interactions, helping researchers and organizations in drug discovery, materials design, and molecular simulations. As drug development becomes increasingly complex, there is a rising demand for advanced computational modeling solutions to accelerate the discovery process, reduce costs, and enhance precision.





The demand for molecular modeling is particularly evident in drug discovery and development processes, where these tools help identify novel drug targets, optimize lead compounds, and simulate molecular behaviors under various conditions. The market is also benefiting from the increasing use of software solutions in academic research and the outsourcing of molecular modeling services to streamline operations and lower infrastructure costs. Furthermore, advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are expected to significantly enhance the capabilities of molecular modeling, driving growth across various sectors.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 6.40 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 19.47 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.18% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Key Driver Efficiency in Drug Discovery, Increasing Healthcare Needs, and Technological Advancements

Segment Analysis

By Product: The molecular modeling market is divided into software and services. In 2023, software dominated the market, accounting for over 60% of the revenue. Software solutions are preferred for their scalability, precision, and integration into diverse research environments. These tools are crucial for drug design, molecular simulations, and virtual screening, addressing the growing need for effective drug development.

On the other hand, the services segment is the fastest-growing part of the market. This growth can be attributed to the increasing complexity of drug discovery, which requires highly customized molecular modeling solutions. Companies are outsourcing these services, including consulting, training, and cloud-based solutions, to enhance project efficiency without heavy investments in infrastructure. The demand for cloud-based molecular modeling services is particularly notable, as organizations seek expert opinions and tailored solutions to navigate the challenges in drug discovery.

By Application: Drug discovery is the leading application segment, holding more than half of the total market revenue in 2023. The need for efficient, cost-effective drug discovery methods is propelling the demand for molecular modeling tools, which help in silico screening, target identification, and lead optimization. These tools enable faster identification and development of new drugs, increasing the industry's focus on precision medicine and targeted therapies.

Drug development, however, is the fastest-growing application segment, expanding at a CAGR of 18-20%. Molecular modeling tools play a critical role in improving drug pharmacokinetics, reducing side effects, and enhancing overall drug efficacy. The integration of molecular modeling in drug development processes is expected to increase, as it helps to streamline the development pipeline, ensuring drugs are optimized for better patient outcomes.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Molecular Modeling Market, Enquire Now@

Regional Analysis

North America: In 2023, North America dominated the molecular modeling market, accounting for a significant share of the market. This dominance is attributed to the strong presence of pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and leading technology providers. The United States, in particular, is a key player due to the ongoing advancements in computational chemistry and drug discovery processes. Companies in North America are increasingly adopting molecular modeling tools to streamline drug discovery and development processes, aided by the rapid integration of AI and machine learning technologies.

Europe: Europe is a close second, with steady market growth driven by a strong emphasis on pharmaceutical R&D and drug discovery. European countries, including Germany and the United Kingdom, are leading the way in adopting advanced molecular modeling tools for drug development. Europe's well-established pharmaceutical industry and the rising adoption of cloud-based molecular modeling services contribute to the market's growth. The region is also witnessing a surge in biotech startups leveraging molecular modeling tools for drug design, particularly in areas such as oncology and immunology.

Request An Analyst Call@

Recent Developments



In June 2023, Simulations Plus, a leading company in computational modeling for drug development, acquired Immunetrics to enhance its immunology and oncology drug development capabilities. This acquisition is expected to expand Simulations Plus' offerings in biologics and improve the modeling of immune responses in drug discovery.

In October 2023, Optibrium launched a cloud-based version of its StarDrop drug discovery platform. This platform aids researchers in the early stages of drug discovery by offering predictive modeling and decision support for molecular design and optimization. The cloud-based version facilitates collaboration and offers greater accessibility for global research teams.

In August 2023, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) acquired Schrödinger's computational platform to improve drug discovery through enhanced molecular modeling and simulations. This acquisition strengthens GSK's ability to identify novel drug candidates more effectively and accelerate the development of therapeutics. In September 2023, BioMimetic Therapeutics, a biotech firm specializing in molecular modeling and drug design, announced the integration of its advanced molecular simulation tools in its ongoing clinical trials for neurological conditions. The integration aims to optimize drug efficacy and reduce side effects.

The molecular modeling market is poised for continued growth as technological advancements and the rising demand for precise drug discovery tools drive its expansion across North America, Europe, and beyond.







Buy a Single-User PDF of Molecular Modeling Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@

Access Complete Report Details of Molecular Modeling Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@

