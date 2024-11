Taysha Gene Therapies To Release Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Host Conference Call And Webcast On November 13

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taysha Gene Therapies, (Nasdaq: TSHA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for severe monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today announced that it will report its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, and host a corporate update call and webcast on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details

Wednesday, November 13, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time / 3:30 PM Central Time

Toll Free: 877-407-0792

International: 201-689-8263

Conference ID: 13748703

Webcast:

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies (Nasdaq: TSHA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for severe monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. Its lead clinical program TSHA-102 is in development for Rett syndrome, a rare neurodevelopmental disorder with no approved disease-modifying therapies that address the genetic root cause of the disease. With a singular focus on developing transformative medicines, Taysha aims to address severe unmet medical needs and dramatically improve the lives of patients and their caregivers. The Company's management team has proven experience in gene therapy development and commercialization. Taysha leverages this experience, its manufacturing process and a clinically and commercially proven AAV9 capsid in an effort to rapidly translate treatments from bench to bedside. For more information, please visit .

