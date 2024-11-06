Invivyd To Participate In The Guggenheim Securities Healthcare Innovation Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD), a biopharmaceutical company devoted to delivering protection from serious infectious diseases, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat and 1x1 investor meetings at the Guggenheim Securities Healthcare Innovation taking place November 11-13, 2024.

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 2:30 PM ET

Location: Boston, MA

The live webcast will be available in the investor section of the company's website at and will be archived for approximately 30 days following the event.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) is a biopharmaceutical company devoted to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, beginning with SARS-CoV-2. The company's proprietary INVYMABTM platform approach combines state-of-the-art viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering. INVYMAB is designed to facilitate the rapid, serial generation of new monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) to address evolving viral threats. In March 2024, Invivyd received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA for its first mAb in a planned series of innovative antibody candidates. Visit to learn more.

