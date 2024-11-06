NSF's National Center For Science And Engineering Statistics Awards Over $10 Million For National Secure Data Service Demonstration Projects

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, the U.S. National Science Foundation's (NSF) National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics (NCSES) is continuing its in the National Secure Data Service Demonstration Project (NSDS-D) .

The NSDS is designed to provide a for shared services that streamline data access, enhance data linkage, and strengthen privacy protections, thereby enabling broader data use across sectors. Collaboration with federal, state, local, tribal governments, and non-governmental stakeholders is vital to creating this secure data ecosystem. The NSDS aims to support informed decision-making, particularly in evaluating and improving public programs and policies through the use of data.

NCSES utilizes America's DataHub Consortium (ADC) to facilitate the NSDS-D pilot projects. Following a competitive selection process, NCSES awarded over $10 million to fund ten NSDS-D projects across a diverse group of organizations, including one non-traditional partner-an organization that has not typically worked with NSF. We are pleased to announce the latest round of projects and awardees.



Secure Compute Environment Testbed – NORC at the University of Chicago

Informing Evidence-Building Capacity among State, Local, Territorial, and Tribal Governments within a National Secure Data Service – Mathematica, Inc.

Data Access Alternatives: Artificial Intelligence Supported Interfaces – BrightQuery, Inc.

Building Capacity for State, Local, and Territorial Governments to Use Administrative Data for Evidence-Building – BrightQuery, Inc.

Data Integration to Estimate Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Attrition and Workforce Supply: A Pilot Approach – University of Southern California

Data Integration to Estimate Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Attrition and Workforce Supply: A Pilot Approach – The Coleridge Initiative, Inc.

Engaging Policy Stakeholders to Inform a Future National Secure Data Service – Clarivate

Synthetic Data Generation with Large, Real-World Data – Westat

AI-Ready Data Products to Facilitate Discovery and Use – BrightQuery, Inc. Artificial Intelligence for Enhancing Data Quality, Standardization, and Integration – NORC at the University of Chicago

“It's been an exciting couple of years for the ADC in its support of the five-year National Secure Data Service Demonstration (NSDS) project mandated by the CHIPS and Science Act,” said Emilda B. Rivers, NCSES Director.“We have engaged with a diverse range of users and partners across the nation to identify needs and explore innovative solutions to evidence building. Progress includes developing features and tools that leverage privacy-preserving technologies and creating models for a comprehensive data concierge service. As we move forward into the third year of the five-year NSDS demonstration project, we invite you to help us explore your user journey experiences and to partner with us to test these services with high impact use cases.”

The National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics, the National Science Foundation, and America's DataHub Consortium thank all participants for their invaluable contributions. These NSDS-D projects, along with future initiatives, have the potential to significantly advance data privacy, security, and the ethical use of data, benefiting both individuals and organizations.

For more information and a detailed overview of each project, please visit the ADC Project Awards page.

