(MENAFNEditorial) Dubai, UAE – 6 November 2024: Leading sneaker and sports fashion retailer, JD is set to open their flagship store of the MENA region at The Dubai Mall on 8th of Novemver, 2024. Spanning across 5478sqft, the new store will offer the latest collection of sportswear from various global brands such as adidas, Nike, Puma, Asics and New Balance.



To celebrate this milestone, the brand will be offering some exclusive services and products to customers. There will be a pre-launch sale of the exclusive adidas Aruku shoes. With a modern running-inspired design, this trendy lifestyle shoe is set to fully drop in 2025. Very limited units of these shoes will be availabe for grabs on a first come first serve basis on Friday, the 8th of Novemeber.



Nike will also offer Free Footwear customization for anyone who purchases Nike footwear on November 9th between 5pm to 9pm & November 10th between 3pm to 7pm.

For the First 100 customers, JD will be offering special gifts with purchases from brands like New Balance, Crep Protect, Under Armour, etc. Moreover, Sneaker care brand Crep Protect will be offering Free Sneaker Cleaning services from November 15th to November 17th from 10am to 10pm.



JD sports warmly welcomes residents of the UAE to celebrate and enjoy the opening of their first flagship store in the UAE.



